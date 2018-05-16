Humza Chicken Oyster Cut Thighs 1Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, we have given these instructions as guidelines only. Remove all packaging. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.



Grill

Instructions: Time: 16 minutes

Temperature Setting: Medium

Pre-heat grill to a medium heat. Remove all packaging. Place chicken on a wire grill-pan on the top shelf of the centre of the grill.

Cook for 16 minutes turning frequently or until well cooked. Ensure product is piping hot before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Temperature: Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 200°C

Time: 25 minutes

Remove all packaging. Place chicken onto a baking tray in the centre of the oven.

Cook for 25 minutes or until well cooked. Ensure that product is piping hot before serving.

