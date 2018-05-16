Humza Chicken Oyster Cut Thighs 1Kg

- Energy901kJ 217kcal10.7%
- Fat16.2g23.1%
- Saturates4.5g22.5%
- Sugars0.1g0.1%
- Salt0.27g4.5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 901kJ/217kcal
Product Description
- Quick Frozen Chicken Thighs
- Class A
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Thighs 100%
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, we have given these instructions as guidelines only. Remove all packaging. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.
Grill
Instructions: Time: 16 minutes
Temperature Setting: Medium
Pre-heat grill to a medium heat. Remove all packaging. Place chicken on a wire grill-pan on the top shelf of the centre of the grill.
Cook for 16 minutes turning frequently or until well cooked. Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Temperature: Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 200°C
Time: 25 minutes
Remove all packaging. Place chicken onto a baking tray in the centre of the oven.
Cook for 25 minutes or until well cooked. Ensure that product is piping hot before serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines:
- Defrost Instructions: Remove required number of chicken from bag, place on a serving plate and defrost in a refrigerator overnight. Once defrosted keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted do not re-freeze.
Warnings
- Warning: Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and cook within 24 hours.
- Do not refreeze once thawed.
Name and address
Return to
- Flying Trade Group,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT.
- humzahalal.co.uk
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Safety information
