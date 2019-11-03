By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Method Laundry Orchard Fruit 39 Washes 1.56L

Method Laundry Orchard Fruit 39 Washes 1.56L
Product Description

  • Concentrated Laundry Detergent Orchard Fruit
  • For a detailed what's what, go to methodproducts.co.uk
  • We have more laundry, cleaning + hand soap at methodproducts.co.uk
  • Worth taking your clothes off for. That's smartclean® technology for you. Five naturally derived powerful enzymes wrangle dirt + stains clean away. Leaving laundry smelling of heaven and looking its sunday best.
  • Plant-based stain fighting smartclean technology
  • Powerful stain shifter
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Fights dirt + stains
  • Keeps whites white
  • Shields against stains
  • Works in cold water
  • 98% bio-degradable ingredients
  • Certified cruelty free
  • Pack size: 1.56L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants*, Anionic Surfactants*, Soap*, <5%: Perfume (Geraniol*), Optical Brightener, Enzymes*, Other: Water, Sodium Citrate*, Alcohol Denat*, Glycerin*, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Soil Release Polymer, Lactic Acid*, Colorant, *Denotes Plant or Mineral origin

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To wash: pour into machine drawer. Leave to work its magic. Return to clean fresh laundry. (Sorry we can't do the ironing)
  • To pre-treat: rub a little detergent onto irksome stain. Wait 5 minutes. Wash as usual. It's a disappearing act.
  • Loves white + colourfast fabrics. Test inconspicuous area for colourfastness. Not suitable on wool + silk. Check instructions on label of clothes.
  • Standard load/soft-medium water = 1 cap (40ml)
  • Larger, dirtier load/ hard water = 1 1/2 cap (60ml)

Number of uses

39 Washes

Warnings

  • WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION.
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.
  • 02077887904
  • hello@methodhome.com
  • methodproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

1.56l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
WARNING WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Best laundry detergent ever!

5 stars

Excellent detergent, leaves everything clean and smelling gorgeous! Juicy, fresh scent that lingers on laundry after dry without being overpowering. Best of all, it's cruelty-free.

