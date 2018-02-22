Aveeno Baby Gentle Body Wash 500Ml

Amazing product 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 Having an 18 month old baby meant that this was a great product to be able to try, after trying the product I felt that it really was gentle on my baby's skin and left it really moisturised, so far this is the best baby wash I have tried, personally I don't feel there are any downfalls for this product and the overall experience was great, will definitely be buying it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AVEENO Baby Daily Care Baby Gentle Wash 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 This will definitely be an essential bathing item I shall now have on my shopping list! Applied wonderfully on to my 3 week olds skin and left her skin beautiful and soft afterwards. Lovely scent too! Would definitely recommend to mums! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 I love this baby wash. It smells lovely, lathers up really nicely and rinses off well too. My daughter has been complaining about an irritation to her skin so tried the Aveeno baby wash and straight away she told me it feels better and no irritation. Would definitely recommend to anyone with children and babies as it's a great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am Amazed! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 I think this product is well ... amazing! I have been using the product on my baby for just over a week and his skin is beautifully moisturised and smells great. I have started to use on myself too and I am so happy with the results! It leaves my skin wonderfully hydrated and clean. I love this wash and I will continue to use again and for all of my family. I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great baby wash 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 I have used this product on my 5 month old baby and toddler at bath time. It has a very delicate smell. Their skin is lovely soft. The 500ml bottle is lasting a long time and I use it every night. Really happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great baby wash! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 I’ve been using this on my 9 month old got a couple of weeks and it’s great. Our previous wash left her skin feeling dry and it’s improved lots since using Aveeno. She now has ‘baby soft’ skin and smells amazing, I just want to sniff her head all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Reno Baby Daily Care Gentle Wash 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 Was a bit apprehensive about using this product as I am only used to using Johnson’s products however I completely love it! My baby’s skin felt so soft and mouisturised for days after using it at bath time. I then started using it on my other two children. Brilliant product and a good change to our bath time!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs H Harris 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 Aveeno baby wash was good for what we needed, I found that you needed very little to create a good lather of bubbles on our sponge. After our baths baby skin was soft for a few days until we washed again, we have sensitive skin and this wasn’t irritated by the wash which was a bonus for us. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quality Product which does what it says 4 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd February 2018 I am really careful when trying new products on my little one, but this product looks and feels like a brand you can trust. My personal experiences with baby products is to go for brands which actually deliver what they promise. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]