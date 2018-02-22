By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aveeno Baby Gentle Body Wash 500Ml
Product Description

  • Baby Daily Care Baby Gentle Wash
  • AVEENO® Baby daily care gentle wash gently cleanses leaving dry and delicate baby skin feeling moisturised. Formulated for new born skin.
  • Gently cleanses and leaves dry and delicate baby skin feeling moisturised
  • With colloidal oatmeal
  • Soap free
  • Paediatrician tested
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

[PR-015982], Aqua, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Olea Europaea Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sarcosine, Magnesium Aspartate, Potassium Aspartate, Polyquaternium-7, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Cocoyl Amino Acids, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Sulfite, Parfum

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use. Massage onto wet skin and rinse well after use.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children For external use only.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
Return to

  • Careline: 0808 238 9998
Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

WARNING: Keep out of reach of children For external use only.

44 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Amazing product

5 stars

Having an 18 month old baby meant that this was a great product to be able to try, after trying the product I felt that it really was gentle on my baby's skin and left it really moisturised, so far this is the best baby wash I have tried, personally I don't feel there are any downfalls for this product and the overall experience was great, will definitely be buying it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AVEENO Baby Daily Care Baby Gentle Wash

5 stars

This will definitely be an essential bathing item I shall now have on my shopping list! Applied wonderfully on to my 3 week olds skin and left her skin beautiful and soft afterwards. Lovely scent too! Would definitely recommend to mums! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product!

5 stars

I love this baby wash. It smells lovely, lathers up really nicely and rinses off well too. My daughter has been complaining about an irritation to her skin so tried the Aveeno baby wash and straight away she told me it feels better and no irritation. Would definitely recommend to anyone with children and babies as it's a great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am Amazed!

5 stars

I think this product is well ... amazing! I have been using the product on my baby for just over a week and his skin is beautifully moisturised and smells great. I have started to use on myself too and I am so happy with the results! It leaves my skin wonderfully hydrated and clean. I love this wash and I will continue to use again and for all of my family. I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great baby wash

5 stars

I have used this product on my 5 month old baby and toddler at bath time. It has a very delicate smell. Their skin is lovely soft. The 500ml bottle is lasting a long time and I use it every night. Really happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great baby wash!

5 stars

I’ve been using this on my 9 month old got a couple of weeks and it’s great. Our previous wash left her skin feeling dry and it’s improved lots since using Aveeno. She now has ‘baby soft’ skin and smells amazing, I just want to sniff her head all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Reno Baby Daily Care Gentle Wash

5 stars

Was a bit apprehensive about using this product as I am only used to using Johnson’s products however I completely love it! My baby’s skin felt so soft and mouisturised for days after using it at bath time. I then started using it on my other two children. Brilliant product and a good change to our bath time!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs H Harris

5 stars

Aveeno baby wash was good for what we needed, I found that you needed very little to create a good lather of bubbles on our sponge. After our baths baby skin was soft for a few days until we washed again, we have sensitive skin and this wasn’t irritated by the wash which was a bonus for us. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quality Product which does what it says

4 stars

I am really careful when trying new products on my little one, but this product looks and feels like a brand you can trust. My personal experiences with baby products is to go for brands which actually deliver what they promise. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Aveeno baby gentle wash

5 stars

I think this aveeno baby gentle wash was great! My 6 month old suffered with dry patches but since using aveeno they have cleared up brilliantly, it’s kind on his skin and smells great. I would definitely recommend it to other mums! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

