Baby Dove Rich Moisture Head To Toe Wash 200 Ml

Love it!!!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2018 We were gifted dove baby bath products by a friend and I loved how it kept my baby skin's smooth and smelling good. It didn't give any allergies so that's a plus for me! i would totally recommend this for new mother.

Strong scent 2 stars Review from unilever.com 9th April 2018 The product is ok, but not that moisturizing, the scent , however, is very strong and reminds me of a mix of laundry detergent and old lady's perfume. Horrible. The pump works well though.

Love, love, love! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th October 2017 So soft and gentle on my baby’s skin - leaving her skin well moisturised. The pump feature allows for easy application. Pump means i

Very strong smell 3 stars Review from unilever.com 8th October 2017 Tried this for the first time , smells lovely for an adult but it was just so strong the smell on my baby. 4months..Gave me headache all day could smell dove everywhere!! Thout it's to strong of a smell for babies ..

A child proof pump 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th July 2017 So far, so good. I love this. Not only does it leave my kids smelling amazing, it leaves their skin clean & super smooth too. The pump is stiff but this ensures that one only uses the required amount (economical) + the little ones can't access it.

Soft soft soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th June 2017 Love this product, smells amazing and leaves skin soft and moisturised. Read review below, i didnt have this problem with the pump, easy to use. Have already recommended to others

Dove head to toe wash sensitive moisture 2 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I was rather disappointed with this wash. Having 2 toddlers I think this wash is more suitable for newborns. The pump is really stiff so both hands were needed, it didn't lather up or smelled of anything. It didn't wash off very well either. I have since bought the original head to toe was from Dove and that's so lovely. Dove is fantastic. Thank you xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby Dove Sensitive Body Wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I used the Baby Dove wash on my 2 year old and 5 month old daughters. My two year old has very curly and unruly hair and the wash has left her hair very soft and smooth and much more manageable. The wash has also helped to reduce my baby's cradle cap and has been very kind to her sensitive skin. I really like the pump dispenser and the fact that the wash is suitable for, and gentle on, my little ones hair, face and body. I would recommend this product to all parents! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 Silky smooth and fragrance free. Lathers well and leaves skin feeling hydrated. Gentle enough for sensitive skin and dreaded nappy rash. Brilliant innovative pump bottle for when trying to keep little ones in the bath safe and getting product from the bottle. Can be used for all members of the family and not just baby. Bottle small enough to pack away if going for a stay over and grand parents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]