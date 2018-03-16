Baby Dove Moisture Baby Wipes 50 Pack

Amazing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th March 2018 These wipes are great! Smell amazing! Lovely on little ones skin and great for them stubborn nappy Moments!

Love them ! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th June 2017 Easy to get out of packet, love the smell and leaves skin so soft, actually does feel moisturised after using. Sturdy and gentle.

Great wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st May 2017 These wipes are very sturdy and also extremely easy to take them out from the foil which is not always the case with other ones. Also fragrance free so not harming babies bottom.

Baby dove wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I have used these wipes for a couple of days now. They leave my baby's skin smooths, soft and moisturiser his skin. I found these wipes easy to clean there skin and when it's a horrible nappy. I will be buying these again for my little one especially as they were so gentle on his bottom [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I think Baby Dove wipes have nice scent, strong and nicely moisturised. They left our baby clean and dry. The wipes are not as wet as the wipes we normally use but were still able to clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love, love, love these wipes!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 First opened the packet and the wipes had a very subtle, but lovely, fragrance. Really gentle on my little boys skin and didn't irritate at all. I've found with other wipes that they get wetter towards the bottom and almost need wringing out before use. Not these, they were perfect to the last wipe [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby Dove Yay or Nah? 2 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I have to say, overall I am quite disappointed with this product. The packaging is great, nice and easy to open (which is often an issue with baby wipes) but for me that was the only positive, The wipes themselves are quite thin and easily ripped which is awful when you're dealing with a poonami. When first opening the packet the smell is quite overpowering, it's a nice smell but very chemical and not something I look for in a baby product. Personally I would not buy or recommend Baby Dove Wipes. I feel that that they're too fragranced, not strong enough and that there are several better options available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove baby wipes 1 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I can not give it two lots of ratings as it is not let me, but as these are ment for babies, goin to base it on my babies experience of them and not my 2 year old, she don't normally have sensitive skin, but she is teething and the wipes made her bum so much worse, to the point of it being raw and bleeding, I also used them again once her bum when down and was still and little irritated by them and came up on her bum, my 2 year old how ever, they were brilliant for him, he loves the smell of them and used them more on him and his hands and face, if you have a sensitive baby I wouldn't reccomend them, they are lovely wipes tho and such a lovely fragrance to them, gutted that my little one didn't take to them, may try again when her skin has completely gone from teething as I would use them again, they are very thick and moist, brilliant to use, for an all round wipe, thanks for picking me to use them : ) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soft 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th April 2017 I always carry a packet of baby wipes with me and I'm really impressed with Dove, super soft and gentle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]