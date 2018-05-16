Meowee Cat Spotty Collar

Product Description
- Cat Collar with Bell
- Colours may vary
- Bring out the best in your kitty
Information
Warnings
- This item is not for children, it is a cat collar. This collar will either stretch or the catch will release to allow your cat to break free if it gets caught on something.
- To ensure a proper fit, make sure you can fit two fingers between the collar and your cat's neck. If this collar becomes damaged or ripped please remove from your pet.
- Warning: When using a flea treatments on your cat, please remove their collar as the chemical may react with the material and the buckle.
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
Return to
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If this product fails to give complete satisfaction please contact Customer Services on 0115 938 1242
- www.armitage.co.uk
Safety information
