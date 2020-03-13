By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Meowee Cat Toy Feather Mice Pack Of 3

3(2)Write a review
Meowee Cat Toy Feather Mice Pack Of 3
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Feather Mice
  • Bring out the best in your kitty
  • With catnip
  • The purrrfect toy for your kitty
  • Batting fun for your cat

Information

Warnings

  • Before allowing your pet to play with this toy, please remove all packaging. This toy is strong but not indestructible. Cats and kittens should be supervised when playing with toys. If this toy becomes ripped or damaged, please remove from your pet immediately. This is a cat toy. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If this product fails to give complete satisfaction please contact Customer Services on 0115 938 1242
Lower age limit

36 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

realistic cat toy mouse, which sqeaks

1 stars

I have to say these moiuse cats joys are totalloy boring to adult cats. They maybe OK for kittens but then kittens eat the feathers and what is in the dye - not good. There is a new and wonderful cat toy on the market. It is a tiny fluffy mouse that comes in brown or white and has a realistic mouse squeak,which excites cats. Both the adults cats and kittens love it.

Cat loves it

5 stars

I bought these online with my shopping delivery When they arrived I thought they were a bit boring no string attached or anything Gave one to my cat and she absolutely loves it She chases it for hours and has so much fun with it When she catches it her claws and the mouse seem to make it a real mouse for her She even plays with it in the middle of the night Absolutely wonderful for such a simple cheap cat toy

