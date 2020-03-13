Meowee Cat Toy Feather Mice Pack Of 3

realistic cat toy mouse, which sqeaks
I have to say these moiuse cats joys are totalloy boring to adult cats. They maybe OK for kittens but then kittens eat the feathers and what is in the dye - not good. There is a new and wonderful cat toy on the market. It is a tiny fluffy mouse that comes in brown or white and has a realistic mouse squeak,which excites cats. Both the adults cats and kittens love it.
Cat loves it
I bought these online with my shopping delivery When they arrived I thought they were a bit boring no string attached or anything Gave one to my cat and she absolutely loves it She chases it for hours and has so much fun with it When she catches it her claws and the mouse seem to make it a real mouse for her She even plays with it in the middle of the night Absolutely wonderful for such a simple cheap cat toy