Meowee Cat Toy Tunnel

Great
Both my 7yr old cats (one is quite chunky) absolutely LOVE this and their playful sides have shown once again after many years. They thoroughly enjoy a mouse placed on top so they can bop it off, a stick/string moving underneath to jump on and just rolling around in the tube from excitement. Not sure it will last very long as the material is quite thin and already has small holes from their claws. May not be big enough for very large cats.
Extremely small
It’s so small that only a month old cat could fit there. Useless for my cat.