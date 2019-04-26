Magnum Tub Classic Ice Cream 440 Ml

Guilty pleasure!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

9th July 2018

Okay, so the Magnum Ice-cream tub (classic one) is a generous tub. You can eat it alone, or share, plenty there. The hard, sweet chocolate shell that you crack has to be one of the most satisfying feelings ever. Once you crack it and bite into the delightfully hard, not soggy and soft chocolate, you can taste an almost subtle, bittersweet taste of chocolate, in a good way. It’s not overwhelming or sickly sweet has the perfect balance to accompany and garnish the ice cream. I love it and it’s aesthetically pleasing! Once you dig into the ice-cream you find small broken shards of chocolate too, which adds that chocolate crunch in every bite of ice cream. The actual ice-cream itself is soo creamy, light, smooth and rich. It’s very indulgent, but again it’s not extremely sweet and has that hint of vanilla in it. It’s so creamy that it melts on the spoon and in your mouth almost immediately, it’s like a creamy chocolaty explosion. Sweet treat, naughty pleasure, treat for the kids or a night in alone/with the other half - you won’t be disappointed with it. I love how it melts slowly in your mouth like actual ice cream should and doesn’t become a weird icy milk texture instead. I think I could eat two tubs in one sitting! My husband had a few spoons and tried to fight me for the tub. He loves it. He says it’s the perfect treat after work. Did I mention the velvety ice-cream is encased in chocolate too. It’s gluten free, which is amazing for anyone who can’t consume gluten products. Magnum also uses Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa, which means you are getting the best chocolate for your money and the environment is being looked after as well as cocoa farmers. Only fault is I cannot get enough. All in all, great product. LOL [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]