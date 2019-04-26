By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magnum Tub Classic Ice Cream 440 Ml

4.5(64)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Tub Classic Ice Cream 440 Ml
£ 3.85
£0.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with milk chocolate (28%)
  • Discover the ultimate Magnum cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream experience. Squeeze the pack and crack the thick Magnum chocolate shell that envelops the delicious velvety dairy vanilla ice cream. There you will find cracking Magnum signature chocolate shards throughout the tub, so you can have a rich and intense chocolate experience in every spoonful. All Magnum chocolate is sustainably certified by Rainforest Alliance. Discover the full Magnum ice cream tub range with Magnum Almond and Magnum White flavours, or try NEW Magnum Double Tubs with rich sauce. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Raspberry, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence?
  • Experience Magnum in a tub
  • Thick chocolate lid, cracking chocolate shell and velvety ice cream with chocolate shards throughout
  • Milk chocolate with velvety vanilla dairy ice cream
  • 1 ice cream tub x 440ml
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate and vanilla are Rainforest Alliance certified
  • Pack size: 440ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, CREAM (17%), glucose-fructose syrup, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, whole MILK powder, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, BUTTER oil, glucose syrup, emulsifiers (E471, SOY lecithin, E476), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), vanilla bean pieces, flavourings, colour (E160a). ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C. Best before end: See pack.

Produce of

Hungary

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

440 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1361 kJ912 kJ912 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)325 kcal217 kcal217 kcal11%
Fat (g)20 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)13 g8.5 g8.5 g43%
Carbohydrate (g)31 g21 g21 g8%
of which sugars (g)28 g19 g19 g21%
Protein (g)3.5 g2.4 g2.4 g5%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.08 g0.08 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 4.5 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

64 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Texan in Love

5 stars

This is the BEST ice cream EVER!! My fav, white chocolate, I’m absolutely addicted. I have NEVER loved a food item so much! I try so hard not to eat the whole pint at once but I just can’t help myself! So very, very fantastic!

Amazing!

5 stars

I tried it for the first time and couldn't believe how amazing it was. Best ice cream I have ever had in my life! I loved the chocolate chunks and cracking the shell on top. It was so delicious! I'm a fan!!!! Please make this forever!

Wow obsessed

5 stars

Love the white choc and milk choc tubs there amazing keep it up

All

5 stars

I have everybody hooked now! Love the product and its classy ways! Definitely a fan.

Perfect treat

5 stars

Lo ve magnums,so was wondering how the tub could compete.Was very impressed with the perfect combination of ice cream and chocolate.The texture of the creamy ice cream and the hard crackly chocolate really impressed.

Too much

2 stars

I love magnum ice cream bar. Recently, bought a tub of this new ice cream to try it out. Not a fan. Thought the thick chocolate is excessive to the point where it was more like eating chocolate then ice cream.

mrs

5 stars

Myself and my husband indulge in a Magnum ice cream, every evening , my husband loves your double chocolate ice cream and my favourite is your caramel ice cream,

Mrs

1 stars

I’ve seen Magnum Ice Cream Tubs advertised on TV. Tonight I finally decided to spend the money on it when I could have bought a gallon of a better ice cream. Come on, the ingredients are not consistent with an ice cream worthy of the cost.

Amazing love it

5 stars

Absolutely amazing Magnum cracking chocolate and silky smooth ice cream. Simply squeeze the sides to crack the thick Magnum chocolate edges. The chocolate lid/shell that covers the ice cream is so thick and luxurious. Crispy creamy chocolate and ice cream all together in one container. All the family will enjoy this. Firm family favourite in our house. You will not regret buying it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Guilty pleasure!

4 stars

Okay, so the Magnum Ice-cream tub (classic one) is a generous tub. You can eat it alone, or share, plenty there. The hard, sweet chocolate shell that you crack has to be one of the most satisfying feelings ever. Once you crack it and bite into the delightfully hard, not soggy and soft chocolate, you can taste an almost subtle, bittersweet taste of chocolate, in a good way. It’s not overwhelming or sickly sweet has the perfect balance to accompany and garnish the ice cream. I love it and it’s aesthetically pleasing! Once you dig into the ice-cream you find small broken shards of chocolate too, which adds that chocolate crunch in every bite of ice cream. The actual ice-cream itself is soo creamy, light, smooth and rich. It’s very indulgent, but again it’s not extremely sweet and has that hint of vanilla in it. It’s so creamy that it melts on the spoon and in your mouth almost immediately, it’s like a creamy chocolaty explosion. Sweet treat, naughty pleasure, treat for the kids or a night in alone/with the other half - you won’t be disappointed with it. I love how it melts slowly in your mouth like actual ice cream should and doesn’t become a weird icy milk texture instead. I think I could eat two tubs in one sitting! My husband had a few spoons and tried to fight me for the tub. He loves it. He says it’s the perfect treat after work. Did I mention the velvety ice-cream is encased in chocolate too. It’s gluten free, which is amazing for anyone who can’t consume gluten products. Magnum also uses Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa, which means you are getting the best chocolate for your money and the environment is being looked after as well as cocoa farmers. Only fault is I cannot get enough. All in all, great product. LOL [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 64 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

