Magnum Tub Classic Ice Cream 440 Ml

Texan in Love
This is the BEST ice cream EVER!! My fav, white chocolate, I’m absolutely addicted. I have NEVER loved a food item so much! I try so hard not to eat the whole pint at once but I just can’t help myself! So very, very fantastic!
Amazing!
I tried it for the first time and couldn't believe how amazing it was. Best ice cream I have ever had in my life! I loved the chocolate chunks and cracking the shell on top. It was so delicious! I'm a fan!!!! Please make this forever!
Wow obsessed
Love the white choc and milk choc tubs there amazing keep it up
All
I have everybody hooked now! Love the product and its classy ways! Definitely a fan.
Perfect treat
Lo ve magnums,so was wondering how the tub could compete.Was very impressed with the perfect combination of ice cream and chocolate.The texture of the creamy ice cream and the hard crackly chocolate really impressed.
Too much
I love magnum ice cream bar. Recently, bought a tub of this new ice cream to try it out. Not a fan. Thought the thick chocolate is excessive to the point where it was more like eating chocolate then ice cream.
mrs
Myself and my husband indulge in a Magnum ice cream, every evening , my husband loves your double chocolate ice cream and my favourite is your caramel ice cream,
Mrs
I’ve seen Magnum Ice Cream Tubs advertised on TV. Tonight I finally decided to spend the money on it when I could have bought a gallon of a better ice cream. Come on, the ingredients are not consistent with an ice cream worthy of the cost.
Amazing love it
Absolutely amazing Magnum cracking chocolate and silky smooth ice cream. Simply squeeze the sides to crack the thick Magnum chocolate edges. The chocolate lid/shell that covers the ice cream is so thick and luxurious. Crispy creamy chocolate and ice cream all together in one container. All the family will enjoy this. Firm family favourite in our house. You will not regret buying it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Guilty pleasure!
Okay, so the Magnum Ice-cream tub (classic one) is a generous tub. You can eat it alone, or share, plenty there. The hard, sweet chocolate shell that you crack has to be one of the most satisfying feelings ever. Once you crack it and bite into the delightfully hard, not soggy and soft chocolate, you can taste an almost subtle, bittersweet taste of chocolate, in a good way. It’s not overwhelming or sickly sweet has the perfect balance to accompany and garnish the ice cream. I love it and it’s aesthetically pleasing! Once you dig into the ice-cream you find small broken shards of chocolate too, which adds that chocolate crunch in every bite of ice cream. The actual ice-cream itself is soo creamy, light, smooth and rich. It’s very indulgent, but again it’s not extremely sweet and has that hint of vanilla in it. It’s so creamy that it melts on the spoon and in your mouth almost immediately, it’s like a creamy chocolaty explosion. Sweet treat, naughty pleasure, treat for the kids or a night in alone/with the other half - you won’t be disappointed with it. I love how it melts slowly in your mouth like actual ice cream should and doesn’t become a weird icy milk texture instead. I think I could eat two tubs in one sitting! My husband had a few spoons and tried to fight me for the tub. He loves it. He says it’s the perfect treat after work. Did I mention the velvety ice-cream is encased in chocolate too. It’s gluten free, which is amazing for anyone who can’t consume gluten products. Magnum also uses Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa, which means you are getting the best chocolate for your money and the environment is being looked after as well as cocoa farmers. Only fault is I cannot get enough. All in all, great product. LOL [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]