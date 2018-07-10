Magnum Tub White Ice Cream 440 Ml

Yummy for white chocolate fans 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 This went down a treat in our house; primarily with the kids, because I’m not a fan of white chocolate, but also with their dad, who will only eat deserts if they belong to someone else. First of all, they said they could definitely taste the white chocolate and that it was lovely and creamy and the ice cream was exactly like you’d find in a magnum lolly. The tub was a good size and lasted a few portions when shared out amongst the kids (and sneakily stolen by dad). We’ll definitely be buying this in our weekly shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just what you need in the hot weather! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 I've always loved Magnums that you eat from a stick but now you can buy in in tub form! It's the same delicious, smooth and creamy ice cream that you know but there's much more of it! The chocolate that you have to crack on the top lets you keep the amazing combination of ice cream and chocolate and gives you a bit of theatre as you get ready to enjoy your desert. Just what I want when it's as hot as it is outside! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not sharing. Mine. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 Take something luxurious, something you occaisionally treat yourself to, a Magnum maybe.... now buy a small bucket of it... sounds like a dream? Well gues what, the futures here, and it's a tub of Magnum Ice Cream! I had a 440ml tub of Magnum White Ice Cream. It was amazing, so luxuriously velvety, I didn't want to put it back in the freezer! The next day I tried it again, this time with a few fresh raspberries, mind-blowing. I shall be buying again. But I'm not sharing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and Creamy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Not sure with my first mouthful but having scooped it into a dish with strawberries it was so creamy . Different to other ice creams it was in a luxury bracket and the family have insisted I buy it when doing my weekly shop. Would recommend to. Family and friends as a luxury desert. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum Tub of White Ice Cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This tub is totally amazing and moreish.Sometimes an ice lolly is not enough or too much.You can have as much or as little as you require.Tastes the exact same pure indulgent ice cream and chocolate what is not too like.I have already purchased more for the freezer....... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy and smooth ice cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have always liked magnum ice creams but had not realised they also did it in tubs! This is great, but not for my waistline!!! Now I have found this and know how smooth and creamy it is, I’m a convert. It is definitely too nice for children...although they strongly disagree with that idea! It is fab to have a nice ‘grown up’ ice cream which can really be enjoyed in what ever quantity I choose. I’m actually looking forward to having a ‘bad’ day sometime soon to give me an excuse to demolish a whole tub of creamy decadence! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum white 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Wow this Magnum white ice-cream is the best ice-cream I’ve tasted,the vinilla really taste good,there’s white chocolate shards all in the ice-cream with a slab of white chocolate on top of the ice-cream,the ice-cream comes in a pot that you press to crack the chocolate mind you it wasn’t easy so leave the ice-cream for five minutes before cracking,will definitely buy this product again,my new Favourite ice-cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum White tub 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Finally, my favourite ice cream/lolly in a tub! The chocolate outer layer cracks beautifully, with a really satisfying sound! The ice cream itself also has small pieces of chocolate in it which was a wonderful surprise. I’m not usually a fan of pieces of chocolate etc. inside the ice cream but with this tub the pieces are the perfect size and melt on the tongue. The ice cream itself, as always with Magnum products, was extremely tasty and creamy. The tub recommends that you share this product, and quite frankly I take my hat off to anybody that can bring themselves to; I certainly couldn’t! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy yummy chocolate pieces! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 First time I have brought this Magnum white ice cream. There is a lovely thick layer of white chocolate on the top which crackles if you squeeze the tub. I don’t normally like chocolate pieces with ice cream as it doesn’t have much flavour but this was lovely quality & flavour. Ice cream was rich and creamy. Had to share it with my husband so should have brought two! Would definatly get again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]