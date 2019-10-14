By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Roasting Pan 35 X 25Cm

Go Cook Roasting Pan 35 X 25Cm
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

  • Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • Wide front lip for easy handling \n
  • 20-year guarantee \n
  • This medium roasting pan from our Go Cook range adds a new level of ease for even the most accomplished cooks. It is ideal for roasting meat, fish and vegetables and has deep sides to keep all the lovely juices inside. A heavy gauge construction combined with a unique contour design enhances cooking performance and ensures an even bake. Internally there is a double non-stick layer that prevents food from sticking to the pan for easy release and clean up. A wide front lip allows you to safely move the pan from the oven to the kitchen top without any spillages. Exclusive to Tesco, this Go Cook 33cm x 23cm roasting pan comes with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee and is dishwasher safe.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Dont buy

2 stars

I loved the size and shape but not the quality I am on my 2nd replacement pan in less than 18 months Each one has shown signs of rust and flaking So much for a 20year warranty! Taking this one back for a full refund

Very Disappointing. Make sure you keep the receipt

1 stars

I had this pan less than 20 weeks, rather than the 20 years Tesco give as a guarantee, when the coating came off over the food in the tin. I ordered it with my shopping and threw away the paperwork never imagining I'd need to return it, so keep your receipt. I never put these things in the dishwasher and always wash them as they should be, but this has not lasted at all well. Very disappointing.

NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE

1 stars

These pans get food and grease lodged in the pattern in the base, which is very difficult to remove even when you put through the dishwasher. As a result, I had to refund two of the three I bought, and the third has just been consigned to the bin. If you try to remove the baked on food from the pan surface, the non stick rubs off and leaves silvery welts all over the bottom of the tray. This will obviously be the same with all of the range, so pls do take my advice and do not buy, I cannot understand how these can be heralded as a cost effective alternative to Le Creuset. You've got to be kidding!

Non stick coming off pan

2 stars

Description states non stick but coating is coming off, feel I can no longer use with this happening. I was happy with it at first and it does cook well, disappointed with quality

Poor quality, non stick surface peeled off.

1 stars

Purchased as a replacement roasting pan, but less than two months old, used less than six times, non stick surface started peeling off, so item will be returned for a refund. It may be a ‘one off’ due to a defective manuacturing process, but at the moment I consider the item not fit for purpose and my advice would be to avoid as unsatisfactory.

Won't last 20 years

3 stars

Had the pan approx 1 year and the coating is coming off although we have never used metal utensils on it

Dissapointing purchase

2 stars

Purchased two of these thinking they would be of reasonable quality. However have both are now showing rust after less than three months.

Disappointing unfortunately

2 stars

I was so excited to find these non stick pans with a 20 YEAR GUARANTEE - thought it too good to be true and I was right - the non stick surface is coming off already and I'd say I have had the pan for about 3 months.

Not worth it!

1 stars

Very disappointed with this. I bought it because it had a 20-year quality guarantee and it's dishwasher safe! Sounded perfect but after the first use of roasting potatoes some of the black covering had come off. I was really shocked as I had not done anything abrasive to it and had washed it in the dishwasher. I thought about taking is back but once washed and put away I forgot all about it. It was only this weekend (some 9 months + since buying it) that I really needed to use it to roast a (Tesco) chicken but even more has come off. So I am nothing but very disappointed indeed and sadly could not recommend anyone to buy this brand.

Excellent product

5 stars

Bought this with my Clubcard vouchers and will now be aiming to get the other 2 sizes. The best roasting pan I have ever owned.

