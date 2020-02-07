By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan Set 3Pc

3(20)Write a review
Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan Set 3Pc
£ 60.00
£60.00/each

Product Description

  • - Suitable for all types of hob including induction
  • - Contour system minimises surface abrasion to protect non-stick coating
  • - 20-year guarantee
  • Equipped with a professional standard triple non-stick layer, our Go Cook forged aluminium pan range is built to last. This premium set of 16cm, 18cm and 20cm saucepans have a unique wave design contour system that minimises surface abrasion and enhances cooking performance. Each pan includes twin pouring lips and a glass straining lid for easy draining without the loss of any ingredients. A soft silicone mould on the handles reduces heat transfer, allowing you to move the pans seamlessly between the hob and prep area. Exclusive to Tesco, these premium Go Cook forged aluminium saucepans work on all hobs, including induction, and come with a reassuring 20-year quality guarantee. Dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 160 degrees Celsius.

Information

20 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

It is suitable for daily cooking with quite high q

3 stars

It is suitable for daily cooking with quite high quality but the design of the lid is not vary good. Dishwashing liquid will go behind the lid glass and can't be cleaned up no mater how many times I flush it.

no good for induction

1 stars

NO GOOD FOR INDUCTION HOBS. Bought maybe a year ago knowing that we would be replacing our original hob with an induction one. Chosen because of looks and alleged induction compatibility. Whilst they worked fine on a traditional ceramic hob they are hopeless on the new AEG induction hob. Tested one booling 300ml of water against an elderly but good quality pan of similar size. In the time it took to boil the water in the old pan, the Tesco pan water was still cool enough to put my finger in! Also doesn’t help that as the bases are considerably narrower than the rest of the pan, meaning the pans have a smaller base area to transfer heat (also meaning the capacity of the pans isn’t great compared to other ones of the same diameter). The only one that seems to work is the frying pan from this range but it actually has a different base to the others.

A Pleasing Purchase

5 stars

These are good quality heavy duty saucepans. Purchased for our caravan they perform extremely well and clean up easily. You can tell by the weight and feel that these will last.. am so pleased we will purchase additional items from the range... and with a 20 year warranty you can't go wrong.

had for couple of month and falling apart the base

1 stars

had for couple of month and falling apart the base has come away.

They don't work on our NEFF induction hob.

1 stars

They don't work on our NEFF induction hob.

Lovely quality but rather small

3 stars

These are lovely non-stick pans, handle is comfortable, straining lid is excellent. BUT - they are small! Yes, the 20cm lid fits my existing 20cm pan but these pans are not as deep, they have pouring lips which restrict the capacity further, and they taper - the 20cm pan is only 15cm at its base. An indication of the difference is that my existing pan takes 3L of water, this new one can take less than 2L. The smallest one is effectively a milk pan with lid. I am happy to keep them as I wanted new pans and I am no longer cooking large quantities, but a few years ago I would have returned them for being far too small.

Lid steams up

1 stars

The glass lid does not have a steam vent. So as soon as you put it on the heat it steaks up. It becomes completely opaque. It may as well be made of metal.

Well made but have problems

3 stars

The sauce pans are well made and look very nice, BUT the big drawback is the are not balanced, when they are empty and you place them on the hob, they fall over. The handles seem to be too heavy for the pan and the pans taper towards the base, this is more pronounced on the smaller pans. This is no problem when the pans have something in but is annoying if you need to put the pan down to put something in. The pans are well built, we also bought the frying pan which is excellent. It’s just a shame that the pans have this niggling problem.

Rubbish

1 stars

Bought these pans as a 2nd set after getting an induction hob. I thought they were a decent weight & stylish looking. However they don’t work well on a induction hob. It took over 12 minutes to heat soup for 2 people. My other set of saucepans takes under 2 minutes. Total waste of money

Awesome

1 stars

I bought these and was expecting to collect 24 hours later m, how ever they were ready for collection 2 hours later. Nice friendly staff on collection.

