Go Cook Forged Aluminium Saucepan Set 3Pc

It is suitable for daily cooking with quite high q 3 stars A Tesco Customer7th February 2020 It is suitable for daily cooking with quite high quality but the design of the lid is not vary good. Dishwashing liquid will go behind the lid glass and can't be cleaned up no mater how many times I flush it. Report

no good for induction 1 stars A Tesco Customer19th October 2019 NO GOOD FOR INDUCTION HOBS. Bought maybe a year ago knowing that we would be replacing our original hob with an induction one. Chosen because of looks and alleged induction compatibility. Whilst they worked fine on a traditional ceramic hob they are hopeless on the new AEG induction hob. Tested one booling 300ml of water against an elderly but good quality pan of similar size. In the time it took to boil the water in the old pan, the Tesco pan water was still cool enough to put my finger in! Also doesn’t help that as the bases are considerably narrower than the rest of the pan, meaning the pans have a smaller base area to transfer heat (also meaning the capacity of the pans isn’t great compared to other ones of the same diameter). The only one that seems to work is the frying pan from this range but it actually has a different base to the others. Report

A Pleasing Purchase 5 stars A Tesco Customer30th August 2019 These are good quality heavy duty saucepans. Purchased for our caravan they perform extremely well and clean up easily. You can tell by the weight and feel that these will last.. am so pleased we will purchase additional items from the range... and with a 20 year warranty you can't go wrong. Report

had for couple of month and falling apart the base 1 stars A Tesco Customer29th August 2019 had for couple of month and falling apart the base has come away. Report

They don't work on our NEFF induction hob. 1 stars A Tesco Customer12th August 2019 They don't work on our NEFF induction hob. Report

Lovely quality but rather small 3 stars A Tesco Customer26th April 2019 These are lovely non-stick pans, handle is comfortable, straining lid is excellent. BUT - they are small! Yes, the 20cm lid fits my existing 20cm pan but these pans are not as deep, they have pouring lips which restrict the capacity further, and they taper - the 20cm pan is only 15cm at its base. An indication of the difference is that my existing pan takes 3L of water, this new one can take less than 2L. The smallest one is effectively a milk pan with lid. I am happy to keep them as I wanted new pans and I am no longer cooking large quantities, but a few years ago I would have returned them for being far too small. Report

Lid steams up 1 stars A Tesco Customer24th March 2019 The glass lid does not have a steam vent. So as soon as you put it on the heat it steaks up. It becomes completely opaque. It may as well be made of metal. Report

Well made but have problems 3 stars A Tesco Customer30th December 2018 The sauce pans are well made and look very nice, BUT the big drawback is the are not balanced, when they are empty and you place them on the hob, they fall over. The handles seem to be too heavy for the pan and the pans taper towards the base, this is more pronounced on the smaller pans. This is no problem when the pans have something in but is annoying if you need to put the pan down to put something in. The pans are well built, we also bought the frying pan which is excellent. It’s just a shame that the pans have this niggling problem. Report

Rubbish 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th December 2018 Bought these pans as a 2nd set after getting an induction hob. I thought they were a decent weight & stylish looking. However they don’t work well on a induction hob. It took over 12 minutes to heat soup for 2 people. My other set of saucepans takes under 2 minutes. Total waste of money Report