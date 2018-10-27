By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

4.5(46)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml
  • Looking for a scent to make you stand out from the crowd? If your idea of the best smelling deodorant is something a little bit different, you’ll love Dove Go Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant. With a unique pear and aloe vera fragrance, its crisp, elegant scent gives a burst of unexpected freshness.
  • With up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour, Dove Go Fresh deodorant helps keep you feeling dry and comfortable, but it goes beyond that. Enriched with our unique 1/4 moisturising cream, this Dove spray also nourishes and cares for your underarm skin. The alcohol free formula helps your underarms recover from irritation caused by shaving, leaving them soft, smooth and beautiful. All the care you expect from Dove, and with a scent that’s bright and refreshing too!
  • For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation: after showering, make sure your underarms are dry and cool. Remember to give your aerosol deodorant a good shake before using to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients and get all the benefits. For even coverage, hold your arm above your head and spray one underarm at a time for a couple of seconds each, holding the can 15cm from your underarms.
  • Dove, effective protection, beautiful results.
  • Dove Go Fresh Pear and Aloe Vera Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
  • Enriched with our unique 1/4 moisturising cream
  • Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from the irritation caused by shaving
  • An anti-perspirant deodorant that leaves your underarms feeling softer, smoother and even more beautiful
  • Alcohol-free formula that’s gentle on your underarms
  • A bright and refreshing pear and aloe vera fragrance
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

‎Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, PEG-4, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol
  • CAUTION: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Warnings

  • LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

LOGO "SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY"DEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

46 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

Fresh and subtle fragrance and not overpowering. The only deodorant I will use.

Amazing smell

5 stars

Loved the fragrance of this new dove deodorant, the freshness lasts all day even after a busy day at work, definitely going on my shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove go fresh pear and aloe vera

3 stars

Smells great but leaves a lot of powdered residue under your arms that rubs off onto your clothes when dressing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Emma rimavicius

5 stars

This product was really good lovely smell n kept me smelling fresh all day will defo be buying this product again in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product

5 stars

This is a great product highly recommend it doesn't leave stains on your clothes and smells lovely . Doesn't leave white powder under your arms xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera Deodorant

5 stars

Loved this deodorant - I've been using this for about 2 weeks now and was very impressed. I'm normally a 'roll on' kind of girl as feel I get more protection, however this past the test. The smell of the pear and aloe vera was lovely and felt fresh and clean all day. No white marks left on clothes or skin. Would definitely recommend and purchase in the future. Well done and Thank you Dove. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera deodorant

4 stars

I really liked this deodorant it was light and airy just how I think a deodorant should be. It didn't leave any marks on my skin or my clothes. My favourite thing about this deodorant was the smell which was absolutely lovely. The only downside is that I did feel I had to reapply a couple of times a day but other than that a fantastic product and will definately be purchasing again if not only for the extremely fresh fragrance and light airy texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deodorant

4 stars

Great deodorant, it kept me fresh and dry all day, the dry part is important to me and this one does the job perfectly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's smells so yummy like sweets

5 stars

The smell of this dove pear and aloe Vera anti- perspirant takes me back to childhood it reminds me of old fashioned sweet shops. It kept me smelling fresh all day I did not get sweaty and end up with B.O even in this really hot weather . I would recommend it to everyone and definitely buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little Can of Dynamite

5 stars

Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera anti-perspirant deodorant Just what you need for those hot sweaty days we are having at the moment. Quick spray in the morning keeps me fresh and dry all day and no white marks. The surprising thing the little compressed can lasted just as long as the regular can. The fragrance was lovely and fresh smelling too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Tesco Ibuprofen 200Mg 16 Caplets

£ 0.55
£0.03/each

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here