Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Love it
Fresh and subtle fragrance and not overpowering. The only deodorant I will use.
Amazing smell
Loved the fragrance of this new dove deodorant, the freshness lasts all day even after a busy day at work, definitely going on my shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dove go fresh pear and aloe vera
Smells great but leaves a lot of powdered residue under your arms that rubs off onto your clothes when dressing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Emma rimavicius
This product was really good lovely smell n kept me smelling fresh all day will defo be buying this product again in the future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic product
This is a great product highly recommend it doesn't leave stains on your clothes and smells lovely . Doesn't leave white powder under your arms xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera Deodorant
Loved this deodorant - I've been using this for about 2 weeks now and was very impressed. I'm normally a 'roll on' kind of girl as feel I get more protection, however this past the test. The smell of the pear and aloe vera was lovely and felt fresh and clean all day. No white marks left on clothes or skin. Would definitely recommend and purchase in the future. Well done and Thank you Dove. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera deodorant
I really liked this deodorant it was light and airy just how I think a deodorant should be. It didn't leave any marks on my skin or my clothes. My favourite thing about this deodorant was the smell which was absolutely lovely. The only downside is that I did feel I had to reapply a couple of times a day but other than that a fantastic product and will definately be purchasing again if not only for the extremely fresh fragrance and light airy texture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great deodorant
Great deodorant, it kept me fresh and dry all day, the dry part is important to me and this one does the job perfectly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It's smells so yummy like sweets
The smell of this dove pear and aloe Vera anti- perspirant takes me back to childhood it reminds me of old fashioned sweet shops. It kept me smelling fresh all day I did not get sweaty and end up with B.O even in this really hot weather . I would recommend it to everyone and definitely buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Little Can of Dynamite
Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera anti-perspirant deodorant Just what you need for those hot sweaty days we are having at the moment. Quick spray in the morning keeps me fresh and dry all day and no white marks. The surprising thing the little compressed can lasted just as long as the regular can. The fragrance was lovely and fresh smelling too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]