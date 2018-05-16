Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera Roll On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

- Looking for a scent to make you stand out from the crowd? If your idea of the best smelling deodorant is something a little bit different, you’ll love Dove Go Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll On 50ml. With a unique pear and aloe vera fragrance, its crisp, elegant scent gives a burst of unexpected freshness.
- With up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour, Dove Go Fresh deodorant helps keep you feeling dry and comfortable, but it goes beyond that. Enriched with our unique 1/4 moisturising cream, this Dove Roll On also nourishes and cares for your underarm skin.
- The alcohol free formula helps your underarms recover from irritation caused by shaving, leaving them soft, smooth and beautiful. All the care you expect from Dove, and with a scent that’s bright and refreshing too!
- For best protection from sweat marks and skin irritation, simply apply the rollerball gently to each underarm, preferably when your underarm skin is cool and dry. It glides on easily, so you simply need to use circular motions to get the best coverage, and enjoy underarm skin that feels beautiful and smells great. This convenient 50ml size is handbag friendly and perfect for hand luggage to ensure you stay fresh while on the go. Dove, effective protection, beautiful results.
- Dove Go Fresh Pear and Aloe Vera Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
- Enriched with our unique 1/4 moisturising cream
- Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from the irritation caused by shaving
- An anti-perspirant deodorant that leaves your underarms feeling softer, smoother and even more beautiful
- Alcohol free formula that’s gentle on your underarms
- A bright and refreshing pear and aloe vera fragrance
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients:Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Pen taerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Lactate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Linalool. Ingredients:Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Pen taerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Warnings
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
50 ℮
Safety information
