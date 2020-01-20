By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Contigo Travel Mug Green 590Ml

4(8)Write a review
Contigo Travel Mug Green 590Ml
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Product Description

  • Double-wall stainless steel
  • Dishwasher safe
  • 1-handed operation with snapseal drinking
  • - 590ml
  • - Colour: Green
  • - Vacuum-insulated, double-walled travel mug
  • - Hot for up to 6 hours and Cold for up to 12 hours
  • - The stainless steel mug is leak proof thanks to the patented Snapseal™ technology.
  • - 1% BPA Free
  • Enjoy delicious drinks on-the-go with the Contigo Byron Tumbler. A double-wall travel mug with vacuum insulation, the Byron is capable of keeping drinks hot for up to 6 hours and cold up to 12 hours. Thanks to patented Snapseal technology, the mug is leak-proof and has an easy lever making it suitable for 1-handed use. The stainless steel tumbler also has a special reservoir so you can sip your hot drink without burning your mouth. The Contigo Byron Tumbler is dishwasher safe for your convenience.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nonsensical design

1 stars

Having to return this. Unlike most mugs of this nature, the drinking piece barely pops up only allowing a tiny 2 mm gap. Try drinking hot coffee from that! I initially thought it was broken but apparently this is the epitome of cool design. Piece of rubbish.

Perfect

5 stars

I bought this for work and can honestly say it's amazing! Keeps it hot for ages and cold for longer. Beautiful colour and perfect design

Perfect size and comfortable in hand

5 stars

I searched online for a travel mug, specifically this size and shape. Yes I was the only UK stocking I could find. Very happy with product, price and click and collect!

Excellent

5 stars

Very happy with the product and service. Delivered quickly and product is just what I was looking for.

Travel mug

4 stars

Great for keeping drinks hot or cold but not good for drinking hot drinks out of

Keeps liquids really cool

4 stars

Keeps liquids cool for up to a day if you add enough ice at the start. Drinking piece takes a bit of getting used to.

Green travel mug

5 stars

Turned up on time next day as first one I ordered never showed up.I brought it for my mum as she had seen mine.great travel mugs .

Worth the money

5 stars

I bought this for work as I wanted a reliable travel mug that didn't leak and remained hot, and I wasn't disappointed.

