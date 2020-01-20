Contigo Travel Mug Green 590Ml

Nonsensical design
Having to return this. Unlike most mugs of this nature, the drinking piece barely pops up only allowing a tiny 2 mm gap. Try drinking hot coffee from that! I initially thought it was broken but apparently this is the epitome of cool design. Piece of rubbish.
Perfect
I bought this for work and can honestly say it's amazing! Keeps it hot for ages and cold for longer. Beautiful colour and perfect design
Perfect size and comfortable in hand
I searched online for a travel mug, specifically this size and shape. Yes I was the only UK stocking I could find. Very happy with product, price and click and collect!
Excellent
Very happy with the product and service. Delivered quickly and product is just what I was looking for.
Travel mug
Great for keeping drinks hot or cold but not good for drinking hot drinks out of
Keeps liquids really cool
Keeps liquids cool for up to a day if you add enough ice at the start. Drinking piece takes a bit of getting used to.
Green travel mug
Turned up on time next day as first one I ordered never showed up.I brought it for my mum as she had seen mine.great travel mugs .
Worth the money
I bought this for work as I wanted a reliable travel mug that didn't leak and remained hot, and I wasn't disappointed.