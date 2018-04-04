Pure Active Sensitive Anti-Blemish Face Wash 150Ml

Perfect for my skin
I have blemish-prone skin, with dry patches and breakouts every now and then. A mess. I finally found a facial wash that doesn't dry out my skin and at the same time keeps my spot tiny. I found that since using this facial wash nevery night and morning ( about 3-4 months) my skin is finally looking better. I would prefer a pump dispenser though, because I feel that I'm squeezing out too much gel every time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A List skin budget price
I love this cleanser it takes everything off without stripping my skin and leaves it really smooth not tight. There's no stinging or tingling and it's quick! I use this face wash with a blender sponge, it doesn't foam as much but works well with this cleanser which just absorbs into the sponge along with all my makeup. Since switching to this range my skin looks flawless.
Impressive
I started using this with the face wash and moisturiser during the '28 Day Challenge". I've got sensitive, oily, acne-prone skin and this has significantly decreased my breakouts! I've tried Clinique, Clarins and the Body Shop Tea Tree range and they weren't effective.
You get what you pay for
It's soothing and not too abrasive on your skin.Excellent for sensitive skin.Does not dry out your face but you are still able to fully clean your face and get rid of the impurities without irrating it.The best face wash I have ever used for black skin and I have hyper pigmentation and this has helped reduce the dark spots I get from break outs.I also suffer from oily/very dry combination skin that is sensitive and this product has worked wonders on my skin. My skin has never looked so good and my break outs are not as bad as they used to be.i have recommended the line to so many people and have heard wonderful feedback with positive results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Blemish what blemish
Great product and very happy with the results and more importantly happy skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soap free gel wash
Left my skin feeling fresh but not tight or dry, very happy with this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wake up...FLAWLESS
It took my skin a while to get on board, and at first, I didn't spot a difference. But after a week, I had considerably clearer skin. So happy I jumped on board! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Great cleansing gel wash Thourougly cleanses Dries up any pores [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Healthier looking skin
I dont have particularly problem skin but it is sensitive. I found this face wash did make my skin look healthier and cleaner without drying it out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for dry Skin
It's really perfect and gentle cleaners for me. My skin finally feels fresh, soft and less dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]