Pure Active Sensitive Anti-Blemish Face Wash 150Ml

4.5(190)Write a review
£ 5.00
£3.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Pure Active Anti Blemish Soap Free Gel Wash Sensitive Skin
  • Garnier Pure Active Anti Blemish Soap Free Face Wash for Sensitive Skin, deeply cleanses to remove impurities and excess sebum without drying out skin.
  • How is it different? A new generation of soap free gel wash, with Zinc and Witch Hazel extract, formulated for sensitive skin with imperfections that combines effectiveness against blemishes with a gentle formula:
  • -Helps eliminate the appearance of spots without drying out skin.
  • -Soothes and refreshes sensitive skin.
  • -Hypoallergenic and ph neutral formula for optimal tolerance.
  • Proven Effectiveness:
  • Immediately: perfectly clean, clear & mattified skin.
  • After 4 weeks: - Skin feels purified - 92% agree*
  • -Imperfections appear visibly reduced - 90% agree**
  • -Skin feels soothed - 96% agree**
  • Tested under dermatological control.
  • *Self-assessment, 40 volunteers, 4 weeks of use.
  • ** Self-Assessment, 51 volunteers, 4 weeks of use.
  • Our Garnier Skin Active philosophy: We use, wherever possible, naturally derived ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purify. Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

967268 17, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-8, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Hamamelis, Virginiana Water / Witch Hazel Water, Hexylene Glycol, Maltodextrin, PEG-120, Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Phenoxyethanol, Salicylic Acid, Salix Alba Bark Extract / Willow Bark Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Zinc PCA, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L B195221/1)

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use it?
  • Apply daily to a wet face. Gently massage the gel across your face focusing on the most effected areas. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately. For best results, follow with the Pure Active Sensitive Clarifying Tonic and finish with Pure Active Sensitive Moisturiser.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

190 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for my skin

5 stars

I have blemish-prone skin, with dry patches and breakouts every now and then. A mess. I finally found a facial wash that doesn't dry out my skin and at the same time keeps my spot tiny. I found that since using this facial wash nevery night and morning ( about 3-4 months) my skin is finally looking better. I would prefer a pump dispenser though, because I feel that I'm squeezing out too much gel every time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A List skin budget price

5 stars

I love this cleanser it takes everything off without stripping my skin and leaves it really smooth not tight. There's no stinging or tingling and it's quick! I use this face wash with a blender sponge, it doesn't foam as much but works well with this cleanser which just absorbs into the sponge along with all my makeup. Since switching to this range my skin looks flawless.

Impressive

4 stars

I started using this with the face wash and moisturiser during the '28 Day Challenge". I've got sensitive, oily, acne-prone skin and this has significantly decreased my breakouts! I've tried Clinique, Clarins and the Body Shop Tea Tree range and they weren't effective.

You get what you pay for

5 stars

It's soothing and not too abrasive on your skin.Excellent for sensitive skin.Does not dry out your face but you are still able to fully clean your face and get rid of the impurities without irrating it.The best face wash I have ever used for black skin and I have hyper pigmentation and this has helped reduce the dark spots I get from break outs.I also suffer from oily/very dry combination skin that is sensitive and this product has worked wonders on my skin. My skin has never looked so good and my break outs are not as bad as they used to be.i have recommended the line to so many people and have heard wonderful feedback with positive results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blemish what blemish

4 stars

Great product and very happy with the results and more importantly happy skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soap free gel wash

4 stars

Left my skin feeling fresh but not tight or dry, very happy with this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wake up...FLAWLESS

5 stars

It took my skin a while to get on board, and at first, I didn't spot a difference. But after a week, I had considerably clearer skin. So happy I jumped on board! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

4 stars

Great cleansing gel wash Thourougly cleanses Dries up any pores [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthier looking skin

4 stars

I dont have particularly problem skin but it is sensitive. I found this face wash did make my skin look healthier and cleaner without drying it out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for dry Skin

5 stars

It's really perfect and gentle cleaners for me. My skin finally feels fresh, soft and less dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 190 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

