L'oreal Age Perfect V Zone Protect 50Ml

4.5(59)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Age Perfect V Zone Protect 50Ml
£ 13.00
£26.00/100ml
  • Over time, skin can lose up to 30% of skin firming fibres. The skin dehydrates, the face can sag and dark spots can appear. These signs of ageing are most prominent on more delicate areas, such as the face, neck and décolleté, or chest.
  • Discover the 1st Age Perfect Re-hydrating Lotion SPF15 Face, Neck & Décolleté, specifically formulated for mature skin.
  • The light texture is enriched with UVA/UVB filters to care and restore femininity and elegance to the most delicate areas of the skin.
  • The L'Oréal laboratories have developed a non-greasy, re- hydrating formula enriched with Soya-Ceramide complex, which targets the sagging of the skin, and Melanin-BlockTM, to help reduce the appearance of age spots.
  • Visible Results
  • - Immediately, the skin feels nourished and more comfortable, without feeling tight. The face, neck and chest are protected throughout the day.
  • - Day after day, the dark spots fade. Wrinkles appear reduced and the skin texture is smoothed.
  • - After 1 month, the areas of the face, neck and chest are less marked. The skin has regained its firmness.
  • From Science to Beauty
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
  • Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide.
  • Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Goes well with
  • To complete your regime
  • Cleanse your skin with Age Perfect Milk and Toner
  • Apply Age Perfect Re-hydrating Night Cream every evening
  • For the eye area, use Age Perfect Re-hydrating Eye Cream
  • Enriched with soya-peptides and melanin block
  • Strengthens the skin and fights against sagging
  • Reduces the appearance of dark spots and helps protect against new ones, evens the complexion
  • Smooths wrinkles, softens and re-cushions
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Isopropyl Isostearate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Octyldodecanol, C13-14 Isoparaffin, PEG-100 Stearate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Stearic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Titanium Dioxide, Sorbitan Oleate, Carbomer, Arachidyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Triethanolamine, Dimethiconol, Ceteareth-6, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Silica, Myristic Acid, Myristyl Alcohol, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Palmitic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Laureth-7, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Panthenol, Pentylene Glycol, T-Butyl Alcohol, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Polyacrylamide, Cetyl Alcohol, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Geraniol, Eugenol, Coumarin, Limonene, Citral, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Use daily on the face, neck and chest.
  • - Take a small amount and massage into the face, neck and chest area in circular motions.
  • - Avoid the eye area.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

59 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

The product is well packaged with a pump dispenser

5 stars

The product is well packaged with a pump dispenser which is easy to use. It dispenses a measured about just enough for the neck and decollete area. The moisturiser is light and creamy and quickly absorbed. No strong fragrance either. I have used other more expensive neck/decollete creams and this is definitely on a par. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product, fresh smell... Been using this pro

5 stars

Lovely product, fresh smell... Been using this product for two weeks and already have noticed a difference in my skin - more even tone and firmer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

After only a few days I noticed my skin appeared f

5 stars

After only a few days I noticed my skin appeared firmer and just brighter. My fine lines and wrinkles are less noticeable. The cream itself has a lovely texture and feel and pleasant but not overpowering fragrance. I will definitely buy this again as it is very good value for what it does. The pump is ideal too as you can dispense the exact amount you want. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

the loreal age perfect re hydrating lotion has a l

5 stars

the loreal age perfect re hydrating lotion has a lovely light texture and it is easily absorbed into the skin, leaving my skin feeling soft and moisturised. I also like the pump dispenser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice, thick cream. Although this is a thick cream,

3 stars

Nice, thick cream. Although this is a thick cream, it sinks in well to the skin. I have been using it for several weeks now. Can't say I have noticed any difference to my laughter lines though [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

To be honest , I wasn't expecting miracles with th

5 stars

To be honest , I wasn't expecting miracles with this product. The packaging is fairly plain and unassuming . So , I thought at best it would be a decent moisture cream . Well, it was so much more ! I really liked the scent , nice and fresh without being overpowering . And I like the fact that the pump dispenses just the right amount so no waste.After the very first use I found that my skin was nicely moisturised without being too greasy..but better was to come ! .Now, after three weeks I've noticed that my skin is so much softer and smoother...there's a firmness and plumpness to it that wasn't there before, especially good around the neck and chest area, which is smoother and firmer. Also the lines which ran across my neck don't seem as deep as before. There is a noticeable improvement all round . I am definitely going to continue using this product and I have recommended it to all my friends . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have been using Age Perfect decolette for nearly

5 stars

I have been using Age Perfect decolette for nearly two weeks and have already seen my age spots starting to fade,really pleased with that also my skin seems firmer. Really. Like this product and think I will continue to use it in the future. Thankyou for giving me the opportunity to try it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I found this product to be very nourishing. It's r

4 stars

I found this product to be very nourishing. It's refreshing & smells great. It makes my skin feel very hydrated but not greasy. I would buy this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I tried Age Perfect-Décoletté and at first try, I

5 stars

I tried Age Perfect-Décoletté and at first try, I thought this is a funny polour - a sort of creamy yellow - and it felt very sticky and greasy, however within a few moments it dries without leaving any residue on the skin and feels comfortable all day. I also like the pump bottle for ease of use although it always irritates me when I get to the end of the bottle and feel that there is more cream in there, it just won't come out. Overall I like this face cream very much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

First application went well, smooth on the skin an

4 stars

First application went well, smooth on the skin and felt lovely. Used it for a few more days and I really do think I can see a difference with the crepeyness with my throat area. Will keep on using! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

