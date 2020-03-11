Garnier Perfect Silver Pearly White 80Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(48)Write a review
Product Description

  • Perfect Silver Grey Hair Neutralising Cream White
  • Garnier Perfect Silver Neutralising Cream, Pearly White Shade
  • Enhancing treatment for grey and white hair. Shine and anti-yellow effect neutralising colour cream.
  • Garnier Perfect Silver is an enhancing treatment for grey and white hair that neutralises undesired yellow tones, and gently illuminates white and grey hair for a natural looking elegant result. Environmental factors such as the sun, heat and smoke can cause normal grey and white hair to turn brassy and start to look dull.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Enhancing treatment for grey and white hair
  • Neutralising colour cream, to neutralize underside yellow tones
  • Gently illuminates white and grey hair for a natural looking results
  • Ready to use, no mixing
  • Leave in for only 2 minutes
  • Enriched with camellia oil
  • Pack size: 80ML

1150393, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamide MIPA, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lignosulfonate, Aminomethyl Propanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Disperse Violet 1, Parfum / Fragrance, (FIL C179227/1)

  • How to apply Perfect Silver? Ready to use, no mixing. Leave in for only 2 minutes. To use 1 to 2 times a month.

  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

48 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing like it!

1 stars

I bought this to enhance the colour of my natural grey hair (which I love) and was guided by the models hair on the packaging. I used the product as directed and was horrified when it turned out like an old fashioned 'purple rinse' Would not recommend or ever use again.

Perfect silver for Pearly White Hair

5 stars

Brilliant produce, very easy to do, fantastic shine, just the pick up my hair needed that will not break the bank! #beautful hair #easytodo #family #freebies [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Illuminating Boost

5 stars

This is a great product - a long time coming. This is a ready to use product, so no mixing, which is great. An Allergy Test is needed 48 hrs before each use of this product. This I didn't mind doing as this is a great product. After having first shampooed and rinsed your hair and whilst still damp, you put on the gloves provided in the kit. You then apply a small amount of the product, massaging it all over your hair building it up into a rich foam. It looks quite an alarming colour (purple) when you squeeze it from the tube but as you apply the colour fades quite quickly. You then wait just 2 minutes. Afterwards you rinse your hair thoroughly. Just dry and style your hair. This product enhances and illuminates your white hair taking away any dullness. So if you need something to give your hair a boost then this is it. This product is to be used 1 or 2 times a month. If the desired results are not achieved after the first use, use again after your next shampoo. There is enough of this product to last quite a few months so is incredible value for money. I would think that the more you use this product the better the results. I am very happy with this product and would definitely buy and buy and buy. A friend wanted to try this product and so I obliged and she is so happy with the results she wants to go out and buy the product for herself. I would whole heartedly recommend this product - it's great - so go on - why not give it a try - you won't be disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great grey

4 stars

I wasn't really convinced this product would make much difference to my hair. I used the Pearly Grey. My expectation was not very high as I wasn't convinced grey could be enhanced. However I tried it and was converted. It was so quick and easy to apply. Afterwards my hair felt smooth and silky and had a subtle sheen. I felt it greatly enhanced my natural colour. There are many more applications in the pack so great value. I will definitely be using this product in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Catherine123

5 stars

Love this. I have had highlights previously and was concerned how this would work with them. I was a bit daunted by the purple colour at first, however it has turned out lovely and just darkened the grey. Can't wait to use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

On my to buy list

5 stars

Wow ! Fantastic product had lots of compliments on the shade and look of my hair. Will definitely purchase this product. Happy to tell people it's a Garnier product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New lease of life.

5 stars

Garnier perfect silver has literally changed my life. My hair was dull grey and lifeless and I felt so old and frumpy. After using this wonderful product my hair feels and looks alive. As do I. As simple as washing my hair no mixing or leaving it on for 30/40 minutes the results are great. Feels soft with a lovely sheen. Ill be using this from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

5 stars

Loved how this Garnier product was so easy to apply with no drips down my neck and forehead like normal colours used to do when applying them. End results gave a soft and silky shine to my hair leaving it feeling so soft and easily manageable. My colour after applying looked really good and i got quite a few complementary comments from friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Something different

3 stars

I think Garnier Perfect silver is a fantastic product, so simple to use and so quick, unfortunately I think I bought the wrong colour, my hair was quite 'blue' which was quite a shock to my husband. I thought I would try it again, but I really didn't like the effect. I am going to buy a different shade and hope the effect is more,'me'! I have tried to put before and after photos but couldn't get them to drag on my iPad, the computer has crashed, sorry [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow, it works!

5 stars

I've just tried Garnier's new Perfect Silver for my, dare I admit, ever increasing grey hair. So easy to use and it left my hair really soft and silky. It makes a nice change from having colours put in my hair, at great expense, at the hairdressers. I liked it so much I have also tried it on my elderly mums hair too and she loved the enhanced shine it gave her white hair. I will definitely purchase this in the future. Give it a go and see for yourself. 3 shades are available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

