Garnier Perfect Silver Pearly White 80Ml

Nothing like it! 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th October 2018 I bought this to enhance the colour of my natural grey hair (which I love) and was guided by the models hair on the packaging. I used the product as directed and was horrified when it turned out like an old fashioned 'purple rinse' Would not recommend or ever use again. Report

Perfect silver for Pearly White Hair 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Brilliant produce, very easy to do, fantastic shine, just the pick up my hair needed that will not break the bank! #beautful hair #easytodo #family #freebies [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Illuminating Boost 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 This is a great product - a long time coming. This is a ready to use product, so no mixing, which is great. An Allergy Test is needed 48 hrs before each use of this product. This I didn't mind doing as this is a great product. After having first shampooed and rinsed your hair and whilst still damp, you put on the gloves provided in the kit. You then apply a small amount of the product, massaging it all over your hair building it up into a rich foam. It looks quite an alarming colour (purple) when you squeeze it from the tube but as you apply the colour fades quite quickly. You then wait just 2 minutes. Afterwards you rinse your hair thoroughly. Just dry and style your hair. This product enhances and illuminates your white hair taking away any dullness. So if you need something to give your hair a boost then this is it. This product is to be used 1 or 2 times a month. If the desired results are not achieved after the first use, use again after your next shampoo. There is enough of this product to last quite a few months so is incredible value for money. I would think that the more you use this product the better the results. I am very happy with this product and would definitely buy and buy and buy. A friend wanted to try this product and so I obliged and she is so happy with the results she wants to go out and buy the product for herself. I would whole heartedly recommend this product - it's great - so go on - why not give it a try - you won't be disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great grey 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 I wasn't really convinced this product would make much difference to my hair. I used the Pearly Grey. My expectation was not very high as I wasn't convinced grey could be enhanced. However I tried it and was converted. It was so quick and easy to apply. Afterwards my hair felt smooth and silky and had a subtle sheen. I felt it greatly enhanced my natural colour. There are many more applications in the pack so great value. I will definitely be using this product in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Catherine123 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Love this. I have had highlights previously and was concerned how this would work with them. I was a bit daunted by the purple colour at first, however it has turned out lovely and just darkened the grey. Can't wait to use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

On my to buy list 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Wow ! Fantastic product had lots of compliments on the shade and look of my hair. Will definitely purchase this product. Happy to tell people it's a Garnier product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New lease of life. 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Garnier perfect silver has literally changed my life. My hair was dull grey and lifeless and I felt so old and frumpy. After using this wonderful product my hair feels and looks alive. As do I. As simple as washing my hair no mixing or leaving it on for 30/40 minutes the results are great. Feels soft with a lovely sheen. Ill be using this from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 Loved how this Garnier product was so easy to apply with no drips down my neck and forehead like normal colours used to do when applying them. End results gave a soft and silky shine to my hair leaving it feeling so soft and easily manageable. My colour after applying looked really good and i got quite a few complementary comments from friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Something different 3 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th June 2017 I think Garnier Perfect silver is a fantastic product, so simple to use and so quick, unfortunately I think I bought the wrong colour, my hair was quite 'blue' which was quite a shock to my husband. I thought I would try it again, but I really didn't like the effect. I am going to buy a different shade and hope the effect is more,'me'! I have tried to put before and after photos but couldn't get them to drag on my iPad, the computer has crashed, sorry [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]