Tesco Cranberry Pumpkin Seed & Dark Chocolate Bars 140G

Yummy cranberry bar
Great product please get it back in stock soon
As good as big brand name
Bought as son wanted various healthy bar snacks. These are on par with all the top brand named bars. Lots of fruit and seeds. The perfect choice.
I like and buy what gets discontinued.
Love breakfast coffee with this, very disappointed not been available locally.
Very Yummy
I love these bars they are a great snack and dark chocolate too.
Really great product
Lovely snack bar quite unique and great flavour really yummy
So tasty
These are so nice, filling and tasty, really good value compared to others on the market, a regular in my basket