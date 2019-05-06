By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cranberry Pumpkin Seed & Dark Chocolate Bars 140G

5(6)Write a review
£ 1.29
£0.92/100g
One bar
  • Energy662kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1891kJ / 452kcal

Product Description

  • Dried sweetened cranberries and pumpkin seeds bars with desiccated coconut, crisped rice and dried apricot dipped in dark chocolate.
  • 4 Cranberry & Pumpkin Seed Bars Cold pressed with coconut flakes and dipped in rich dark chocolate Our partners have been making cereals in the UK for over 20 years. They use their expertise to select the best natural ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • BURSTS OF FRUIT Cold pressed with coconut flakes and dipped in rich dark chocolate Our partners have been making cereals in the UK for over 20 years. They use their expertise to select the best natural ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (25%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%)(Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Desiccated Coconut (11%), Crisped Rice(Rice Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Emulisifier (Soya Lecithins)), Honey, Dried Apricot (Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Pumpkin Seed (6%), Water, Caramelised Milk Powder Blend (Whey (Milk), Butter (Milk), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk).

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almonds, Hazelnuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and oats. Oats contain gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e (4 x 35g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1891kJ / 452kcal662kJ / 158kcal
Fat20.3g7.1g
Saturates12.5g4.4g
Carbohydrate58.1g20.3g
Sugars36.4g12.8g
Fibre5.5g1.9g
Protein6.4g2.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Yummy cranberry bar

5 stars

Great product please get it back in stock soon

As good as big brand name

5 stars

Bought as son wanted various healthy bar snacks. These are on par with all the top brand named bars. Lots of fruit and seeds. The perfect choice.

I like and buy what gets discontinued.

5 stars

Love breakfast coffee with this, very disappointed not been available locally.

Very Yummy

5 stars

I love these bars they are a great snack and dark chocolate too.

Really great product

5 stars

Lovely snack bar quite unique and great flavour really yummy

So tasty

5 stars

These are so nice, filling and tasty, really good value compared to others on the market, a regular in my basket

