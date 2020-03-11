Color Expert 5-0 Medium Brown
Product Description
- Climate neutral
- Folding box
- ClimatePartner.com/12863-1905-1001
- Our permanent colouration with Hyaluronic Acid, known for its hydrating properties, and Omegaplex® not only protects the hair from damage, but cares for the hair during and after colouring.
- Colour Care System
- The nourishing complex with Omegaplex® & Hyaluronic Acid combines Colouring and Protecting properties.
- The Results:
- Intense care and rich, long-lasting colour.
- 100% grey coverage.
- Schwarzkopf Selection Guide
- 1 Wash out
- 2 Up to 28 washes
- 3 Permanent
- Colour & protect
- Anti-breakage technology
- Rich colour + 100% grey coverage
- Transfers colour
- Locks colour pigments in
- Nourishes hair
Information
Ingredients
Colour Cream: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Coconut Alcohol, Sodium Laureth-6 Carboxylate, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Succinic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Bis-Diisopropanolamino-PG-Propyl Dimethicone/Bis-Isobutyl PEG-14 Copolymer, Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/Acrylates Copolymer, Coco-Glucoside, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil, Huile Minérale), Glyceryl Oleate, Ammonium Sulfate, Resorcinol, Arginine, Lysine HCI, Ceteareth-12, Ceteareth-20-, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Sulfite, Sodium Silicate, m-Aminophenol, Etidronic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Butyloctanol, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 20, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Salicylate, Lactic Acid, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, 2-Amino-4-Hydroxyethylaminoanisole Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Developer Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-20, Steartrimonium Chloride, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil, Huile Minérale), Etidronic Acid, 2, 6-Dicarboxypyridine, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Isopropyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, After Treatment Mask: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Distearoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Dimethylsilanol Hyaluronate, Panthenol, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Methylparaben, Glycerin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Please choose the lighter shade if you can't decide between 2 shades. This shade is suitable for up to 100% grey hair. The colour result will depend on your natural hair colour.
- For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs.
Warnings
- Can cause an allergic reaction - follow the safety instructions.
- SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS:
- Hair colorants can cause severe allergic reactions.
- Read and follow instructions. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary ''black henna'' tattoos may increase your risk of allergy.
- Do not colour your hair if:
- - you have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp,
- - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair,
- - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary ''black henna'' tattoo in the past.
- Contains hydrogen peroxide, phenylenediamines (toluene-diamines), resorcinol and ammonia. See bottom of pack for full list of ingredients. Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse immediately if product comes into contact with them. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Wear suitable gloves.
- Conduct an allergy alert test 48 hours before each time you colour (see enclosed leaflet), even if you have already used colouring products before. So remember to buy the product 48 hours in advance. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4RQ.
Return to
- Professional Advice
- For further information and free colour advice please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service on Freephone:
- UK 0800 328 9214, IRL 1800 535 634
- consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4RQ.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Safety information
