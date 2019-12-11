Crosse And Blackwell 4Kids Something Special Pasta Sausages 213G

Product Description
- Pasta letters & pork sausages in tomato sauce
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Low in sugar
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 213g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (39%), Cooked Pasta (35%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Pork Sausages (15%) (Pork (71%), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Beef Collagen Casing, Spices, Herbs, Stabiliser (Diphosphates)), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin & Mineral Mix (Iron Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Potassium Iodide), Onion Powder, Paprika, Flavourings, Basil Extract, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover & refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan & heat gently, whilst stirring. Do not boil.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Net Contents
213g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per can
|Energy
|345kJ/ 82kcal
|737kJ/175kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|4.7g
|(of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.5g)
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|24.0g
|(of which sugars
|2.8g
|6.0g)
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.4g
|Protein
|3.7g
|8.0g
|Salt
|0.47g
|1.01g
|Thiamin
|0.09mg (8% RI)
|0.19mg (17% RI)
|Riboflavin
|0.11mg (8% RI)
|0.24mg (17% RI)
|Niacin
|1.28mg (8% RI)
|2.72mg (17% RI)
|Vitamin B12
|0.20µg (8% RI)
|0.43µg (17% RI)
|Iron
|1.12mg (8% RI)
|2.38mg (17% RI)
|Iodine
|12.0µg (8% RI)
|25.5µg (17% RI)
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
