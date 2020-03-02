Tesco Hp 302 Xl Black Printer Ink

Pointless
I'm not sure what remanufactured means, but it seemed to be an old used cartridge thrown in a packet. Anyhow the bottom of the cartridge wasnt covered and read as empty when put in the printer. Waste of time and money and and couldn't print important documents when needed. First ever product I've had from tesco that hasn't been of good quality.
Not for large amount printing
I'm not sure if the one I brought was maybe a dud one or something but I got 17 a4 word (no pictures) prints out of it so very dissatisfied. It's okay for the price and if you don't print a lot but no good for a student.
Great value for money
This product contains an extremely large volume of ink compared to the standard originals and the xl originals and is the one of the cheapest found for this model.
fast and simple
Simple to insert and works straight off (unlike some other non original cartridges I have bought for this printer).
NOT COMPATIBLE with HP Deskjet 3634
Changed my black ink first, so black Tesco cartridge was working with colour HP cartridge - absolutely fine. Gauge didnt recognise there was any ink but the printer didn't seem to mind. Colour ink ran out shortly afterwards. Changed that, no problems, and the gauge recognised as full. Then, settled down for a full weekend of working on my project and the black ink ran out. A but strange as they are supposed to be XL and my HP cartridges lasted months. Changed the black cartridge nonetheless and the colour cartridge mysteriously emptied completely. Red lights flashing, gauge empty. No chance. Three cartridges which should all be full and a weekend wasted. To top it off the only contact given is the Tesco inkjet helpline which is only open Mon-Fri 9-5. Helpful.
Not compatible
I bought this for an HP3630 however it is not compatible, despite Tesco stating that it will work with this printer. The printer will not recognise the cartridge, I have tried all the tips on the help page.
Don't buy
Not compatable - don't waste your money Not recognised by printer