Itsu Prawn Crackers Sweet Chilli 19G
Product Description
- Sweet chilli flavour prawn crackers made with tapioca flour
- The original, beautifully seasoned, quality prawn cracker.
- Prawn crackers, also called shrimp puffs, have been enjoyed throughout Asia for generations as a roadside snack, at banquets & on Chinese New Year.
- Enjoy itsu prawn crackers on the go, at your desk, with a dip or as an accompaniment to any meal.
- 97 kcal per pack [406 kJ]
- 511 kcal / 2137 kJ per 100g
- No artificial flavourings
- Pack size: 19G
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (15%), Sweet Chilli Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Rubbed Parsley, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed, Coconut], Cayenne Extract, Ground Ginger, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Fennel Seeds, Chilli Powder, Chilli Extract), Sugar, Salt, Egg
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the UK with prawn from Indonesia
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Warning: may contain the occasional un-popped cracker.
Name and address
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
- UK.
Return to
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (19g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|2137/511
|406/97
|Fat (g)
|27
|5.2
|of which saturates (g)
|2.5
|0.5
|Carbohydrates (g)
|65
|12
|of which sugars (g)
|10
|1.9
|Fibre (g)
|0.6
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|1.1
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|2.6
|0.49
Safety information
