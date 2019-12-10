By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fine Asparagus 125G

£ 2.00
£16.00/kg

per 62g
  • Energy76kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Asparagus
  • Harvested by Hand Delicate spears picked when at their most sweet and tender
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Asparagus

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Mexico, Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Trim the base if required. Wash before use. Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Stir Fry
    Time: 3-5 minutes
    Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir-fry for 3-5 minutes. Turn occasionally. Serve immediately.

    Hob
    Time: 4-5 minutes
    Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 4-5 minutes or until tender.

    Steam
    Instructions: Steam over a pan of simmering water for 3-5 minutes or until tender.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 62g
Energy122kJ / 29kcal76kJ / 18kcal
Fat0.6g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.0g1.2g
Sugars1.9g1.2g
Starch0.1g<0.1g
Fibre2.1g1.3g
Protein2.9g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin K51.8µg (69%NRV)32.1µg (43%NRV)
Folic Acid173.0µg (87%NRV)107.3µg (54%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Yummy and tender

4 stars

These are pretty nice and quite tender. The only thing better would be if tesco had white asparagus on offer in may.... come on, it is not that exotic to have a bit more variety

Not so much of the fine

3 stars

Good flavour but do tend to find they are not very fine & we end up cutting a lot off. Especially when ordered for a delivery

Tastes great!

5 stars

I love fine thin asparagus.....on its own or with other foods. one of my lunch favourites is an asparagus and blue cheese panini....it is so yummy!

