Tesco Fine Asparagus 125G

Remove all packaging. Trim the base if required. Wash before use. Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Stir Fry

Time: 3-5 minutes

Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir-fry for 3-5 minutes. Turn occasionally. Serve immediately.

Hob

Time: 4-5 minutes

Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 4-5 minutes or until tender.

Steam

Instructions: Steam over a pan of simmering water for 3-5 minutes or until tender.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.