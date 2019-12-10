Tesco Fine Asparagus 125G

Yummy and tender
These are pretty nice and quite tender. The only thing better would be if tesco had white asparagus on offer in may.... come on, it is not that exotic to have a bit more variety
Not so much of the fine
Good flavour but do tend to find they are not very fine & we end up cutting a lot off. Especially when ordered for a delivery
Tastes great!
I love fine thin asparagus.....on its own or with other foods. one of my lunch favourites is an asparagus and blue cheese panini....it is so yummy!