Tesco Lobster Tails 220G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Defrost thoroughly before cooking.

Remove all packaging.

Caution

This product contains raw fish.

Care and Safety: Any knife or scissors are dangerous if misused. Please handle with care and store away from children.

Important

All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Hob

Instructions: Place lobster tails into a pan of boiling water. Heat gently for 8-9 minutes.

Place on a chopping board and carefully cut in half down the centre of the tail.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6 25-28 mins



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Cut the lobster tails down the back with a sharp pair of scissors. Crack open and remove the meat from the shell.

Pre-heat a little oil in a pan and fry over a medium heat for 5-6 minutes, turning occasionally.

Optional: add a knob of butter to the pan.

