Tesco Lobster Tails 220G

Tesco Lobster Tails 220G
£ 12.00
£5.46/100g
One lobster tail contains
  • Energy270kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 401kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Raw Canadian lobster (Homarus americanus) tails in a protective ice glaze.
  • Raw Whole Tails Caught at sea from the Canadian coast, in shell to retain succulence
  • Raw whole tails
  • Caught at sea from the Canadian coast, in shell to retain succulence
  • Healthy choice
  • Responsibly sourced
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 220g
  • Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lobster (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Defrost thoroughly before cooking.
Remove all packaging.
This product contains raw fish.
Care and Safety: Any knife or scissors are dangerous if misused. Please handle with care and store away from children.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place lobster tails into a pan of boiling water. Heat gently for 8-9 minutes.
Place on a chopping board and carefully cut in half down the centre of the tail.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6 25-28 mins

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cut the lobster tails down the back with a sharp pair of scissors. Crack open and remove the meat from the shell.
Pre-heat a little oil in a pan and fry over a medium heat for 5-6 minutes, turning occasionally.
Optional: add a knob of butter to the pan.

Produce of

Caught in the North West Atlantic

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • CARE AND SAFETY: Any knife or scissors is dangerous if misused.Please handle with care and store away from children.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lobster tail (68g**) contains
Energy401kJ / 95kcal270kJ / 64kcal
Fat0.5g0.3g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.7g1.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein20.5g13.9g
Salt1.2g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 135g.--

Safety information

CARE AND SAFETY: Any knife or scissors is dangerous if misused.Please handle with care and store away from children.Caution: This product contains raw fish.

Good but be very carefull when cooking!

4 stars

Not bad quality. I butter poached the tails in half a block of butter. Using a temperature probe, I did NOT take the lobster above 65 deg C. You cannot overcook otherwise you will end up with tough meat. Great for 2 starters, or to stretch them in a cream sauce with linguini and crunchy salad.

