Sheba Select Slices Poultry In Gravy 12X85g

recyclable cat food trays
i love the idea of food trays, its all made of aluminium so its easy to wash and recycle it. i wish there would be other varieties of cats food on a trays like this as all empty wet food pouches end up in a landfield.
Offer
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
12 x 85g ℮
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein:
|9.0
|Fat content:
|5.0
|Inorganic matter:
|2.0
|Crude fibre:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|82.0
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.34 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|16.8 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.2 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein:
|9.0
|Fat content:
|5.0
|Inorganic matter:
|2.0
|Crude fibre:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|82.0
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.34 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|16.8 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.2 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Poultry), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein:
|9.0
|Fat content:
|5.0
|Inorganic matter:
|2.0
|Crude fibre:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|82.0
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.34 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|16.8 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.2 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Chicken, 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein:
|9.0
|Fat content:
|5.0
|Inorganic matter:
|2.0
|Crude fibre:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|82.0
|Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):
|1.3 mg
|Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):
|0.34 mg
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|16.8 mg
|Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):
|3.4 mg
|Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):
|16.2 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
