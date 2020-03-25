By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sheba Select Slices Poultry In Gravy 12X85g

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Sheba Select Slices Poultry In Gravy 12X85g

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 4.00
£3.93/kg

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Product Description

  • Sheba® high quality adult cat food and well crafted recipes
  • 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
  • Sheba Select Slices luxury wet cat food for adult cats
  • 12 x 85g Premium cat food trays with poultry in gravy
  • Cat food contains no artificial colours or preservatives
  • A deluxe medley of tender pieces in a delicious gravy. Exceptional pet food to keep your feline friend pawing at your feet for more. Available in 85g cat food trays
  • At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
  • High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
  • A deluxe medley of tender cat food pieces in a delicious gravy
  • 85g cat food tray gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
  • Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
  • Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 1020G

Information

Storage

Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Tray Only: 3kg 2 1/2, 4kg 3, 5kg 3 1/2
  • Tray + Dry Food: 1 1/2 + 15 g, 2 + 15 g, 2 + 25 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Sheba® and a dry food.
  • Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
  • 70 kcal/85 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.sheba.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮

    • High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
    • A deluxe medley of tender cat food pieces in a delicious gravy
    • 85g cat food tray gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
    • Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
    • Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
    • With Chicken and Turkey
    • With Chicken
    • With Poultry
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein:9.0
    Fat content:5.0
    Inorganic matter:2.0
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:82.0
    Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.8 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    • High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
    • A deluxe medley of tender cat food pieces in a delicious gravy
    • 85g cat food tray gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
    • Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
    • Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
    • With Chicken and Turkey
    • With Chicken
    • With Poultry
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Chicken), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein:9.0
    Fat content:5.0
    Inorganic matter:2.0
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:82.0
    Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.8 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    • High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
    • A deluxe medley of tender cat food pieces in a delicious gravy
    • 85g cat food tray gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
    • Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
    • Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
    • With Chicken and Turkey
    • With Chicken
    • With Poultry
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Poultry), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein:9.0
    Fat content:5.0
    Inorganic matter:2.0
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:82.0
    Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.8 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    • High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
    • A deluxe medley of tender cat food pieces in a delicious gravy
    • 85g cat food tray gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cat's love
    • Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
    • Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
    • With Chicken and Turkey
    • With Chicken
    • With Poultry
    • With Turkey

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (45%, of which 92% Natural*, including 4% Chicken, 4% Turkey), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural ingredients

    Storage

    • Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents (%):
    Protein:9.0
    Fat content:5.0
    Inorganic matter:2.0
    Crude fibre:0.30
    Moisture:82.0
    Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.3 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.34 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):16.8 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):3.4 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):16.2 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

recyclable cat food trays

5 stars

i love the idea of food trays, its all made of aluminium so its easy to wash and recycle it. i wish there would be other varieties of cats food on a trays like this as all empty wet food pouches end up in a landfield.

Usually bought next

Sheba Succulent Gravy Selection Cat Pouches 12 X85g

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 5.00
£4.91/kg

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Sheba Poultry In Gravy Cat Food Pouches 12 X85g

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 5.00
£4.91/kg

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Sheba Fish In Gravy Cat Food Pouches 12 X85g

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 5.00
£4.91/kg

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Sheba Slices Gravy Beef Cat Food Tray 85G

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 0.55
£6.48/kg

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here