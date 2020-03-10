By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magnum Mini Double Caramel & Chocolate Ice Cream 6X60ml

Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Mini Double Caramel & Chocolate Ice Cream 6X60ml
Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with a chocolate flavour coating (8%), caramel sauce (20%) and milk chocolate (20%).
  • Magnum Mini Double caramel and chocolate (6x60ml). Velvety ice cream enrobed in a chocolatey coating, followed by a luscious sauce layer, finally wrapped in a layer of cracking magnum chocolate, all in a mini Magnum portion. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
  • Magnum mini double chocolate and caramel ice cream
  • Velvety ice cream enrobed in a chocolatey coating, followed by a luscious sauce layer, finally wrapped in a layer of cracking magnum chocolate, all in a mini Magnum portion
  • 6 ice cream sticks x 60ml
  • Gluten Free
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut oil, cocoa mass¹, glucose-fructose syrup, cocoa butter¹, whole MILK powder, butter oil (MILK), glucose syrup, fat-reduced cocoa powder¹, whey solids (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), stabilisers (E407, E412, E410), modified starch, colours (E150b, E160a), skimmed MILK powder, exhausted vanilla bean pieces, salt, natural vanilla flavouring¹, (with MILK), flavourings. May contain: nuts and peanuts. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Contains Milk. May contain Peanuts and Nuts. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Not present Kosher, Halal, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian and Vegan. Yes Alcohol (from flavour and carrageenan) Gluten Free

Storage

STORE AT -18°C

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

360 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1526 kJ1272 kJ763 kJ9%
Energy (kcal)365 kcal304 kcal182 kcal0%
Fat (g)23 g19 g11 g16%
of which saturates (g)17 g14 g8.4 g42%
Carbohydrate (g)37 g31 g19 g7%
of which sugars (g)34 g28 g17 g19%
Protein (g)4 g3.3 g2 g4%
Salt (g)0.18 g0.15 g0.09 g1%
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 6 portions)----

55 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Magnum Mini Doubles

4 stars

These ice creams provide just the right amount of chocolate and ice-cream indulgence. As both flavours are rich in flavour, the 'Mini' size is perfect (unless, like me, you decide to have another- oops). My favourite of the two flavours was undoubtedly the caramel- the slightly salted taste matches perfectly to the sweetness of the chocolate and the ice-cream. I also loved the fact that you bite through one layer of chcolate to immediately find a layer of caramel then another layer of chocolate, that is not too thick. Taste bud explosion! Although I enjoyed the double chocolate magnum, I did find the richness and the amount of chocolate a little overwhelming, and didn't quite enjoy the variety of taste that I did with the caramel Magnum. However this worked well in our house as my husband loved the chocolate Magnum. So it all worked out very well! I would definitely reccommend these ice-creams as a small but full of flavour treat. I would love to see a box full of the caramel flavour, so I would not have to share! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect end to a summers day!

4 stars

I absolutely love ice cream so was super excited to try the Magnum Mini Double Chocolate and Double Caramel Ice Creams, the fact that I particularly like caramel was a bonus! The ice creams did not let me down, in fact I had to try and hide them from my other half and kids just to make sure I got more than one! The double caramel was definitely a winner for me, I absolutely loved them and could have easily eaten them all in one day. The double choc I didn’t enjoy as much as felt they were a bit too chocolatety for my liking but this wasn’t too bad as they’re not big enough to then not want to finish eating it. The pack went so quickly and we enjoyed them so much that I didn’t even get time to take a quick snap! Overall definitely a thumbs up from me and my family and can’t wait to have some more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum Mini Doubles

4 stars

I recently got a box of Magnum Mini Double Chocolate and Double Caramel Ice Creams. You receive 6 in a pack, 3 of each flavour, and as you’d expect they’re mini in size. The packaging suggests luxury before you’ve even had the chance to take a bite of the product itself! The two different flavours are chocolate ice cream with a layer of chocolate sauce, and vanilla ice cream with a layer of caramel sauce. The sauce is encased between two layers of dark and milk chocolate so as you can imagine both taste fantastic. I felt the chocolate one was too strong for me, preferring the caramel one instead, but my wife is a chocolate lover so she enjoyed that one most. The ice creams are pretty small at 60ml but having said that I think they’re the perfect size given the strong flavours. A larger ice cream would probably be too sickly. The size makes these perfect for a small treat should you be watching what you eat or if the normal Magnums are too big for you. I would definitely recommend these to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty Mini Treat

4 stars

These are little luxuries. I happily enjoyed both the Caramel and Double Chocolate Mini Magnums. Loved the wrappers, very eye catching. However the ice creams are slightly on the small side as once you eat one mini you want another. My favourite was caramel, not as rich as the double chocolate. A lovely smooth caramel went nicely with the crunchy chocolate outer and chocolate ice cream. Very tasty. Double Chocolate flavour was just as nice however a little rich for my taste so one mini would be perfect for me. Makes a great after dinner treat. The key diwn for me was slightly pricy for such small ice creams and I’m not sure why my box of 6, meant to be 3 caramels and 3 double chocolates only had 1 caramel and 5 double chocolates? Someone must have known caramel is my favourite and wanted me to have one a day, instead of the whole box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me... But for my friends

3 stars

I got a box of Magnum Mini Double Chocolate and Double Caramel Ice Creams. It was so hot and I just needed something cold and refreshing to get me through the long, humid, super sweaty day. I tried the caramel one first, which was ok, I wasn't particularly enamoured with it but it did the job. I shared it with my boyfriend and he loved it. In fact, almost every one I've asked to try it loved it. Next up was the Double Chocolate one. I bit into it, with that wonderful magnum crunch came an initial wave of chocolatey goodness, followed by chocolate ice cream... I was expecting vanilla and I'm not a huge fan of chocolate ice cream. I guess that was me not reading the description properly. I told my friends and family to try this one as well. I got mixed reviews from them, some loved it, some were indifferent. Overall - I'd give it 3 stars - I'm but one little person and it seems that the majority of people I know loved them... I mean, don't get me wrong, it's still ice cream so I'd still eat it if you put it in front of me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely treat!

5 stars

Fabolous! Chocolate melt in your mouth, taste so good! This ice creams are lovely, tasteful and creamy inside! Perfect as a treat anytime! Nothing to add, my favourite ice creams. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious ice Cream

5 stars

These are amazing! Every single bite is like a taste of heaven. I am definitely buying these again! I cannot describe just how Amazing these little magnums are. I was able to share these with my friends and everybody enjoyed and were left wanting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum Mini Double heaven

5 stars

These are amazing! Every single bite is like a taste of heaven. I am definitely buying these again! I cannot describe just how Devine these little magnums are. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

To much chocolate.

3 stars

They are tasty but to much chocolate for that small portion. With caramel are lovely. I love Ice creams and for me it's never enough so if they will be bigger will be better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

New love of my life...

5 stars

So I wasn't convinced I'd be that into these ice creams... for one, I don't love chocolate (I know, stop press!) and for two, I often find caramel based desserts to be too sweet for my tastes, but I was very pleasantly surprised. These ice creams have a gorgeous flavour and are the perfect size for when you just want a little naughty snack. the calorie content of ice creams often puts me off, so I liked that this was a mini treat. All in all, would absolutely buy these again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

