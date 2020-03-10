Magnum Mini Double Caramel & Chocolate Ice Cream 6X60ml

Magnum Mini Doubles 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 These ice creams provide just the right amount of chocolate and ice-cream indulgence. As both flavours are rich in flavour, the 'Mini' size is perfect (unless, like me, you decide to have another- oops). My favourite of the two flavours was undoubtedly the caramel- the slightly salted taste matches perfectly to the sweetness of the chocolate and the ice-cream. I also loved the fact that you bite through one layer of chcolate to immediately find a layer of caramel then another layer of chocolate, that is not too thick. Taste bud explosion! Although I enjoyed the double chocolate magnum, I did find the richness and the amount of chocolate a little overwhelming, and didn't quite enjoy the variety of taste that I did with the caramel Magnum. However this worked well in our house as my husband loved the chocolate Magnum. So it all worked out very well! I would definitely reccommend these ice-creams as a small but full of flavour treat. I would love to see a box full of the caramel flavour, so I would not have to share! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect end to a summers day! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 I absolutely love ice cream so was super excited to try the Magnum Mini Double Chocolate and Double Caramel Ice Creams, the fact that I particularly like caramel was a bonus! The ice creams did not let me down, in fact I had to try and hide them from my other half and kids just to make sure I got more than one! The double caramel was definitely a winner for me, I absolutely loved them and could have easily eaten them all in one day. The double choc I didn’t enjoy as much as felt they were a bit too chocolatety for my liking but this wasn’t too bad as they’re not big enough to then not want to finish eating it. The pack went so quickly and we enjoyed them so much that I didn’t even get time to take a quick snap! Overall definitely a thumbs up from me and my family and can’t wait to have some more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum Mini Doubles 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 I recently got a box of Magnum Mini Double Chocolate and Double Caramel Ice Creams. You receive 6 in a pack, 3 of each flavour, and as you’d expect they’re mini in size. The packaging suggests luxury before you’ve even had the chance to take a bite of the product itself! The two different flavours are chocolate ice cream with a layer of chocolate sauce, and vanilla ice cream with a layer of caramel sauce. The sauce is encased between two layers of dark and milk chocolate so as you can imagine both taste fantastic. I felt the chocolate one was too strong for me, preferring the caramel one instead, but my wife is a chocolate lover so she enjoyed that one most. The ice creams are pretty small at 60ml but having said that I think they’re the perfect size given the strong flavours. A larger ice cream would probably be too sickly. The size makes these perfect for a small treat should you be watching what you eat or if the normal Magnums are too big for you. I would definitely recommend these to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty Mini Treat 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These are little luxuries. I happily enjoyed both the Caramel and Double Chocolate Mini Magnums. Loved the wrappers, very eye catching. However the ice creams are slightly on the small side as once you eat one mini you want another. My favourite was caramel, not as rich as the double chocolate. A lovely smooth caramel went nicely with the crunchy chocolate outer and chocolate ice cream. Very tasty. Double Chocolate flavour was just as nice however a little rich for my taste so one mini would be perfect for me. Makes a great after dinner treat. The key diwn for me was slightly pricy for such small ice creams and I’m not sure why my box of 6, meant to be 3 caramels and 3 double chocolates only had 1 caramel and 5 double chocolates? Someone must have known caramel is my favourite and wanted me to have one a day, instead of the whole box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me... But for my friends 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I got a box of Magnum Mini Double Chocolate and Double Caramel Ice Creams. It was so hot and I just needed something cold and refreshing to get me through the long, humid, super sweaty day. I tried the caramel one first, which was ok, I wasn't particularly enamoured with it but it did the job. I shared it with my boyfriend and he loved it. In fact, almost every one I've asked to try it loved it. Next up was the Double Chocolate one. I bit into it, with that wonderful magnum crunch came an initial wave of chocolatey goodness, followed by chocolate ice cream... I was expecting vanilla and I'm not a huge fan of chocolate ice cream. I guess that was me not reading the description properly. I told my friends and family to try this one as well. I got mixed reviews from them, some loved it, some were indifferent. Overall - I'd give it 3 stars - I'm but one little person and it seems that the majority of people I know loved them... I mean, don't get me wrong, it's still ice cream so I'd still eat it if you put it in front of me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely treat! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Fabolous! Chocolate melt in your mouth, taste so good! This ice creams are lovely, tasteful and creamy inside! Perfect as a treat anytime! Nothing to add, my favourite ice creams. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious ice Cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These are amazing! Every single bite is like a taste of heaven. I am definitely buying these again! I cannot describe just how Amazing these little magnums are. I was able to share these with my friends and everybody enjoyed and were left wanting more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum Mini Double heaven 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These are amazing! Every single bite is like a taste of heaven. I am definitely buying these again! I cannot describe just how Devine these little magnums are. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

To much chocolate. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 They are tasty but to much chocolate for that small portion. With caramel are lovely. I love Ice creams and for me it's never enough so if they will be bigger will be better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]