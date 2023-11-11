We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lenor Fabric Conditioner Spring Awakening 2.905L

4.7(16224)
£4.75

£1.64/litre

Lenor Fabric Conditioner Spring Awakening 2.905L
Lenor Spring Awakening Fabric Conditioner / fabric softener makes you feel good in all of your fabrics with Lenor’s best ever freshness and Plant Based Softness*. Providing long-lasting freshness for up to 1 week, heavenly softness and easy ironing. Breathe-in the fresh spring scent! Inspired by classical chypre clean notes and refreshing Bergamot. Lenor's iconic fragrance.Bottle made from 100% recycled plastics and can be recycled again. Use in combination with Bold detergent and Lenor in-wash scent boosters for a deep clean and matching scent!* Lenor’s softness is made with 80% plant-based ingredients
Feel good in all your fabrics with Lenor's best ever freshness and Plant Based SoftnessFabric Softener with Plant Based Softness (Lenor’s softness is made with 80% plant-based ingredients)Breathe-in the fresh spring scent! Inspired by classical chypre clean notes and refreshing Bergamot. Lenor's iconic fragranceDermatologically tested Fabric ConditionerBottle made from 100% recycled plastics and can be recycled againUse in combination with Bold detergent and Lenor in-wash scent booster for a deep clean and matching scent!0% dye Fabric Softener
Pack size: 2.905L

Ingredients

<5% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes

Net Contents

2.905l ℮

