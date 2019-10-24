Tesco Lamb Leg Steaks 150G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To enjoy your steak at its best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommend pan frying.

Tip

Crush a little garlic and rosemary into the frying pan for the last 2 minutes of cooking, basting occasionally, for an aromatic flavour.

Important

Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.



Grill

Instructions: Med-High. Season the steak on both sides and cook under a pre-heated grill for 3 minutes each side (medium), or 5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: High-Med. Lightly oil and season steak on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steak to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (medium), or 4 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

