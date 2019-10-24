By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lamb Leg Steaks 150G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Lamb Leg Steaks 150G
£ 2.25
£15.00/kg
  • Energy971kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 647kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb leg steak.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted British Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • A prime cut selected for flavour and tenderness
  • From trusted farms
  • A prime cut selected for flavour and tenderness
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To enjoy your steak at its best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommend pan frying.
Tip
Crush a little garlic and rosemary into the frying pan for the last 2 minutes of cooking, basting occasionally, for an aromatic flavour.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: Med-High. Season the steak on both sides and cook under a pre-heated grill for 3 minutes each side (medium), or 5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: High-Med. Lightly oil and season steak on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the steak to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes each side (medium), or 4 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Always wash hands surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (150g)
Energy647kJ / 155kcal971kJ / 232kcal
Fat8.4g12.6g
Saturates3.7g5.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.8g29.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution Always wash hands surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not always complete steaks and too much gristle!

1 stars

I bought two packs - one of which wasn't a complete steak, but two pieces of fatty meat pushed together in the packaging, so impossible to cook as a steak. The meat was very fatty and full of gristle. A very, very disappointing Sunday lunch.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mint Sauce 185G

£ 0.55
£0.30/100g

Offer

Tesco Lamb Leg Steaks 450G

£ 5.50
£12.23/kg

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Lamb Leg Steaks 300G

£ 4.00
£13.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here