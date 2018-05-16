Gourmet Soup Soup Pack Chickn Chicken 4X40g

Product Description
- Complementary pet food for adult cats - feed in addition to complete pet food
- Gourmet Crystal Soup offers a variety of savoury broths for a unique sensorial experience your cat will love. Full of nature's finest ingredients, like real recognisable pieces of chicken or seafood, Gourmet Crystal Soup is a delectable eating experience that will make your cat purr with pleasure.
- Made with natural chicken
- Served in a delicate broth
- No added artificial colourants, preservatives, or flavourings
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place. Best before date, Batch code and factory registration Nr.: see coding on pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion:
- Shake the pouch gently to mix the content. Tear the strip on the top open the pouch. For a 4-kg cat, pour in a bowl and serve one pouch per day as a complement to other complete products from Purina®. Follow the Feeding Guidelines for your cat's health.
- Serve at room temperature. Always provide clean and fresh water. This product is a complementary meal with a high level of moisture: part of your cat's daily water recommended intake will be supplied through the consumption of this product.
Name and address
- UK: Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Distributor address
- Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
Return to
- UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
- www.purina.co.uk
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
- www.purina.ie
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
- Delicate Broth with Natural Chicken
- Delicate Broth with Natural Chicken, Garnished with Vegetables
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (Natural Chicken 25%), Vegetables (1.26% Dried Vegetables, equivalent to 4.7% Rehydrated Vegetables), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place. Best before date, Batch code and factory registration Nr.: see coding on pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 88.0% Protein: 8.0% Fat content: 0.10% Crude ash: 1.5% Crude fibre: 0.05%
- Delicate Broth with Natural Chicken
- Delicate Broth with Natural Chicken, Garnished with Vegetables
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (Natural Chicken 20%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fat, Various Sugars
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place. Best before date, Batch code and factory registration Nr.: see coding on pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents: Moisture: 88.0% Protein: 10.0% Fat content: 0.10% Crude ash: 0.80% Crude fibres: 0.01%
