Gourmet Soup Soup Pack Chickn Chicken 4X40g

image 1 of Gourmet Soup Soup Pack Chickn Chicken 4X40g
£ 2.50
£15.63/kg

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for adult cats - feed in addition to complete pet food
  • Gourmet Crystal Soup offers a variety of savoury broths for a unique sensorial experience your cat will love. Full of nature's finest ingredients, like real recognisable pieces of chicken or seafood, Gourmet Crystal Soup is a delectable eating experience that will make your cat purr with pleasure.
  • Made with natural chicken
  • Served in a delicate broth
  • No added artificial colourants, preservatives, or flavourings
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, Batch code and factory registration Nr.: see coding on pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion:
  • Shake the pouch gently to mix the content. Tear the strip on the top open the pouch. For a 4-kg cat, pour in a bowl and serve one pouch per day as a complement to other complete products from Purina®. Follow the Feeding Guidelines for your cat's health.
  • Serve at room temperature. Always provide clean and fresh water. This product is a complementary meal with a high level of moisture: part of your cat's daily water recommended intake will be supplied through the consumption of this product.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (Natural Chicken 25%), Vegetables (1.26% Dried Vegetables, equivalent to 4.7% Rehydrated Vegetables), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:88.0%
    Protein:8.0%
    Fat content:0.10%
    Crude ash:1.5%
    Crude fibre:0.05%
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (Natural Chicken 20%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fat, Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:88.0%
    Protein:10.0%
    Fat content:0.10%
    Crude ash:0.80%
    Crude fibres:0.01%

