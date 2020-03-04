By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sheba Soup Pouches Tuna 4X40g

Write a review
image 1 of Sheba Soup Pouches Tuna 4X40g
Product Description

  • Complementary Pet Food for Adult Cats.
  • Sheba® high quality adult cat food and well crafted recipes
  • Complementary pet food
  • Sheba luxury wet cat food for adult cats with 4 x 40g
  • Premium soup cat food pouch with Tuna Fillets
  • Cat food contains no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Classic recipe of delicately flaked morsels in a smooth, silky soup. A novel dining experience to amaze your feline friend, time and time again. Available in 40g cat food pouches.
  • At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
  • High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
  • Classic recipe of delicately flaked morsels in a smooth, silky cat food soup
  • 85g cat food soup gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cats love
  • Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
  • Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Fish and Fish Derivatives (25%, including 4% Tuna Fillets), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals

Storage

Best before date: see side.

Preparation and Usage

  • 21 kcal / 40g
  • Feeding instructions:
  • To indulge your cat feed this product as a treat. It provides ~10% of the daily calorie requirement of a 4 kg cat. Please feed up to 1 pouch daily and adjust the main meal accordingly.
  • How?
  • Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB - Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • IRL - Mars Ireland,
  • PO Bo 3856,

Return to

  • GB - Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.
  • 0800 5974322
  • www.uk.sheba.com
  • IRL - Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Bo 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:10
Fat content:0.2
Inorganic matter:0.55
Crude fibres:0.05
Moisture:87

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty soup

5 stars

My cat loves this soup. Be aware that 40gms are really snack proportions rather than a full meal. However put this side by side with another small bowl of dry food & the cat gets a good balanced meal.

