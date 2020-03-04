Sheba Soup Pouches Tuna 4X40g

Very tasty soup
My cat loves this soup. Be aware that 40gms are really snack proportions rather than a full meal. However put this side by side with another small bowl of dry food & the cat gets a good balanced meal.
Fish and Fish Derivatives (25%, including 4% Tuna Fillets), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals
4 x 40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|10
|Fat content:
|0.2
|Inorganic matter:
|0.55
|Crude fibres:
|0.05
|Moisture:
|87
