Aveeno After Shower Spray 200Ml

Brilliant stuff 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 30th June 2018 I suffer from atopic dermatitis all over my torso, upper arms and hands. I’ve been using oilatum, which is good, but sometimes a little gloopy and takes ages to absorb but this stuff is easy to spray and absorbs almost instantly. My first can had a dodgy spray valve but that was quickly sorted by spraying it upside down in hot water. I use it everyday straight after showering. A can lasts me about a month and I’m now on my 5th. I would heartily recommend it to anyone driven insane by constant itching.

Awful 1 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 18th June 2018 Spray doesn't spray well, almost like its clogged, when it does work the smell is bad, not like any other Aveeno product i usually buy.

Brilliant product now on my second can 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 11th June 2018 I use this each morning and it keeps my skin moisturised all day. No fuss with trying to get lotions out of tubes and bottles - just spray on and rub in. Brilliant and I even use it on my face.

Disappointed 1 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 15th October 2017 Bought this few days ago as I love the range and use the baby range on my boys. Firstly it doesn't spray very well at all and when it did there was no fragrance in fact it didn't smell nice at all which is not what you want after a shower. I'm annoyed I didn't keep my receipt to return it to the shop

Extremely disappointed 1 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 22nd September 2017 Was excited to use this spray after hearing and reading great product reviews. I have tried several different ways of trying in ernest to use this spray but have failed miserably! It refuses to spray! I now have a full bottle that I cannot use. I feel extremely disappointed!!

Nice but messy 4 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 8th September 2017 I purchsed this yesterday and used it last night and this morning. So far, so good, my skin feels lovely. My only comment is the spray departs a fine mist on the surface you are standing on to apply it, no matter how close i spray it and it makes wooden floors and bathroom tiles very slippery as a result! I have both so i am trying to be very careful post use not to slip. And i obviously wouldnt want to use it standing on a carpeted surface for the same reason.

Excellent moisture when you're in a hurry!! 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 9th July 2017 I'm now on my second can of the moisture mist! It is fantastic,quick to use and my skin is lovely and soft! A must buy !!!

Love it makes my skin so soft and baby range 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 28th June 2017 Love this product baby range just had baby and his skin is so soft along with mine am so happy I have dry skin and got loads better just using this product after shower love it and smells lush and don't have sticky feeling after use highly recommend xxx

Averno mist spray 5 stars Review from Aveeno.co.uk 23rd June 2017 I love this product I even gave one to my daughter who loves it also skin now feels so soft. Use the body wash for the shower as well plus the daily moisturising creamy oil for my face The mist spray is difficult to press down when I changed hands from right to left but if they could improve the spray head maybe to a trigger spray rather than the push it would be beneficial for any one one especially if have weak hands Otherwise I am pleased with aveeno and have used most of the others over the years I am severely allergic to parabans so I have to check all products Catty