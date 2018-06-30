By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aveeno After Shower Spray 200Ml

4(98)Write a review
image 1 of Aveeno After Shower Spray 200Ml
£ 7.50
£3.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
  • AVEENO® Daily Moisturising After-Shower Mist with a unique formula that intensely nourishes in just one application. The non-greasy, fast absorbing spray locks-in moisture to help prevent and protect dry skin for 48 hours.
  • The formula with oat extract improves the skin's natural balance for healthy looking and more resilient skin from the first use.
  • AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.
  • Same great formula
  • Nourishes normal to dry skin
  • Clinically proven to seal in moisture for up to 48 hours post-shower
  • Helps reinforce the skin's natural barrier
  • Oat extract
  • Unscented
  • High tolerance formula
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-017618], Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Petrolatum, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Peptide, Isohexadecane, Caprylyl Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostereate, C14-22 Alcohols, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Benzyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply after the shower or bath on towel dried skin. Hold 10 cm from skin and spray over arms, legs, and body in a continuous motion and then rub into skin.
  • Start your routine with AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Body Wash for beautifully soft, healthy looking skin.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames, and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep out of reach of children. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 0.35% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson 2019,
  • Sante Beaute France,
  • Campus de Maigremont 27100,
  • Val de Reuil,
  • France.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • Careline 0808 238 9998

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames, and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep out of reach of children. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 0.35% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

98 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant stuff

5 stars

I suffer from atopic dermatitis all over my torso, upper arms and hands. I’ve been using oilatum, which is good, but sometimes a little gloopy and takes ages to absorb but this stuff is easy to spray and absorbs almost instantly. My first can had a dodgy spray valve but that was quickly sorted by spraying it upside down in hot water. I use it everyday straight after showering. A can lasts me about a month and I’m now on my 5th. I would heartily recommend it to anyone driven insane by constant itching.

Awful

1 stars

Spray doesn't spray well, almost like its clogged, when it does work the smell is bad, not like any other Aveeno product i usually buy.

Brilliant product now on my second can

5 stars

I use this each morning and it keeps my skin moisturised all day. No fuss with trying to get lotions out of tubes and bottles - just spray on and rub in. Brilliant and I even use it on my face.

Disappointed

1 stars

Bought this few days ago as I love the range and use the baby range on my boys. Firstly it doesn't spray very well at all and when it did there was no fragrance in fact it didn't smell nice at all which is not what you want after a shower. I'm annoyed I didn't keep my receipt to return it to the shop

Extremely disappointed

1 stars

Was excited to use this spray after hearing and reading great product reviews. I have tried several different ways of trying in ernest to use this spray but have failed miserably! It refuses to spray! I now have a full bottle that I cannot use. I feel extremely disappointed!!

Nice but messy

4 stars

I purchsed this yesterday and used it last night and this morning. So far, so good, my skin feels lovely. My only comment is the spray departs a fine mist on the surface you are standing on to apply it, no matter how close i spray it and it makes wooden floors and bathroom tiles very slippery as a result! I have both so i am trying to be very careful post use not to slip. And i obviously wouldnt want to use it standing on a carpeted surface for the same reason.

Excellent moisture when you're in a hurry!!

5 stars

I'm now on my second can of the moisture mist! It is fantastic,quick to use and my skin is lovely and soft! A must buy !!!

Love it makes my skin so soft and baby range

5 stars

Love this product baby range just had baby and his skin is so soft along with mine am so happy I have dry skin and got loads better just using this product after shower love it and smells lush and don't have sticky feeling after use highly recommend xxx

Averno mist spray

5 stars

I love this product I even gave one to my daughter who loves it also skin now feels so soft. Use the body wash for the shower as well plus the daily moisturising creamy oil for my face The mist spray is difficult to press down when I changed hands from right to left but if they could improve the spray head maybe to a trigger spray rather than the push it would be beneficial for any one one especially if have weak hands Otherwise I am pleased with aveeno and have used most of the others over the years I am severely allergic to parabans so I have to check all products Catty

Brilliant Product

5 stars

I absolutely love this product. I've used Aveeno for years now and I love how easy this is to apply and absorbs easily. I will definitely be buying this again.

1-10 of 98 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

