Oxo Stock Pot Reduced Salt Chicken 80G

garlic... yuk
This is No good i wanted reduced salt chicken stock but for some obscure reason Garlic has been added!,, ... why would you do that!, Some people cannot eat Garlic !
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 722kJ/172kcal
Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Iodised Salt, Chicken Stock (6%) (Chicken Bone Stock, Chicken Fat, Salt), Chicken Fat (4%), Sugar, Garlic Powder (contains Sulphites), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Autolysed Yeast Extract (Autolysed Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Extract), Acid (Lactic Add), Salt, Onion Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Carrot Pieces, Beetroot Powder, Carrot Powder, Dried Thyme, Ground Turmeric, Dried Parsley, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground Bay Leaves, Natural Rosemary Flavouring
Store in a cool dry place. After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days.
Produced in Italy
This pack makes approximately 20 portions
4 x 20g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per Portion (100ml) as prepared
|Energy
|722kJ/172kcal
|29kJ/7kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|1.7g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|24.4g
|1.0g
|of which Sugars
|7.0g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|12.23g
|0.49g
