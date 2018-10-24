Tesco Wasabi & Chilli Mix 150G

Fantastic
So tasty...unfortunately it requires a lot of will power not to eat the whole packet in one go!!!!
Nice and spicy
Delicious for anyone who likes wasabi! Too many rice cakes and not enough nuts
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1929kJ / 459kcal
INGREDIENTS: Rice (27%), Peanut (13%), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maltodextrin, Wasabi Seasoning [Dextrose, Flavouring (Mustard), Onion Powder, Salt, Horseradish Powder, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Mustard Powder, Wasabi, Capsicum Extract, Sunflower Oil], Salt, Corn Syrup, Sesame Seed, Potato Starch, Dextrin, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt], Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel, Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Curcumin, Copper Chlorophyll Complex), Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Wasabi Powder [Wasabi, Horseradish, Dextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Acacia)], Seaweed, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in China, Produced in Thailand
6 Servings
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (25g)
|Energy
|1929kJ / 459kcal
|482kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|68.8g
|17.2g
|Sugars
|16.3g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.2g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
