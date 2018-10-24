By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wasabi & Chilli Mix 150G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Wasabi & Chilli Mix 150G
£ 1.50
£1.00/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy482kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1929kJ / 459kcal

Product Description

  • A mixture of rice crackers and coated peanuts, flavoured with soy sauce, wasabi and spices.
  • FIERY, SPICY CRUNCH A spicy mix of wasabi and chilli rice crackers and coated peanuts.
  • FIERY, SPICY CRUNCH A spicy mix of wasabi and chilli rice crackers and coated peanuts
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice (27%), Peanut (13%), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maltodextrin, Wasabi Seasoning [Dextrose, Flavouring (Mustard), Onion Powder, Salt, Horseradish Powder, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Mustard Powder, Wasabi, Capsicum Extract, Sunflower Oil], Salt, Corn Syrup, Sesame Seed, Potato Starch, Dextrin, Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt], Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel, Copper Chlorophyllin Complex, Curcumin, Copper Chlorophyll Complex), Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Wasabi Powder [Wasabi, Horseradish, Dextrin, Modified Maize Starch, Thickener (Acacia)], Seaweed, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in China, Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy1929kJ / 459kcal482kJ / 115kcal
Fat16.8g4.2g
Saturates6.7g1.7g
Carbohydrate68.8g17.2g
Sugars16.3g4.1g
Fibre1.9g0.5g
Protein7.2g1.8g
Salt1.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic

5 stars

So tasty...unfortunately it requires a lot of will power not to eat the whole packet in one go!!!!

Nice and spicy

5 stars

Delicious for anyone who likes wasabi! Too many rice cakes and not enough nuts

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Oriental Rice Cracker Mix Sncks 150 G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here