Contigo Cortland Bottle Blue 680Ml

Useless - faulty from the start - button doesn't w
Useless - faulty from the start - button doesn't work so bottle leaks. Tesco brilliant though and refunded me instantly. Annoyed though that it's faulty because purpose of purchase was to avoid buying plastic water bottles, and now this is another plastic product that will be thrown away although it might be possible to recycle it...
Leaky bottle
I was really happy with this bottle till today when it leaked all over my bag. I have had the bottle for just 3 weeks. The button you press to drink drink seems to be the problem very loose and that’s where it leaks. Very disappointing
not diswasher proof
not dish washer proof
Good idea but doesn’t last long
Great water bottle whilst it lasted. Used it for 2 weeks then the button to open the drinking spout snapped and is not fixable.
Good product at a good price
The best price I've found for this product. Thanks
Great Water Bottle
Great water bottle at a great price. Slim and easy to carry. Easy to drink from and you can even lock it when not in use.
Great for Kids and adults.
Bought for my husband to take to work. Already had one in pale teal/grey. They work excellently, ability to lock the spout so that you don't have any accidental spills when it's in your bag or car. Easily cleaned in the dishwasher. Liked this one because of the colour.
Practical & a must have
Love my water bottle. Goes into my rucksack in the morning before work. Non spill and water releases only when you push the release button on the lid.
Great water bottle
I bought this water bottle as a present and they use it everyday.
Great gym bottle
I bought a couple of these a month ago and they are great. They have a lock on them so if u lay them down in the fridge they don't leak. Great for the gym.