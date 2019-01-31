By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Contigo Cortland Bottle Blue 680Ml

4(21)Write a review
Contigo Cortland Bottle Blue 680Ml
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • DISHWASHER SAFE
  • HIGH IMPACT RESISTANCE
  • ONE HANDED OPERATION
  • Engineered for on-the-go convenience, the Contigo Cortland water bottle features innovative AUTOSEAL® technology which enables the lid to be locked once closed, meaning no leaks or spills. Its Tritan body will not stain or retain odours, and has a high-impact resistance for added durability. With a protective spout cover, the bottle stays clean and protected. A wide opening means ice cubes can be placed inside, while the convenient size of the Cortland bottle fits snugly in most cup holders. For added convenience, this 680ml water bottle is fitted with a carry clip, and is safe to be used in the dishwasher.
  • Dishwasher safe
  • High impact resistance
  • One handed operation

Information

21 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Useless - faulty from the start - button doesn't w

1 stars

Useless - faulty from the start - button doesn't work so bottle leaks. Tesco brilliant though and refunded me instantly. Annoyed though that it's faulty because purpose of purchase was to avoid buying plastic water bottles, and now this is another plastic product that will be thrown away although it might be possible to recycle it...

Leaky bottle

1 stars

I was really happy with this bottle till today when it leaked all over my bag. I have had the bottle for just 3 weeks. The button you press to drink drink seems to be the problem very loose and that’s where it leaks. Very disappointing

not diswasher proof

1 stars

not dish washer proof

Good idea but doesn’t last long

2 stars

Great water bottle whilst it lasted. Used it for 2 weeks then the button to open the drinking spout snapped and is not fixable.

Good product at a good price

5 stars

The best price I've found for this product. Thanks

Great Water Bottle

5 stars

Great water bottle at a great price. Slim and easy to carry. Easy to drink from and you can even lock it when not in use.

Great for Kids and adults.

5 stars

Bought for my husband to take to work. Already had one in pale teal/grey. They work excellently, ability to lock the spout so that you don't have any accidental spills when it's in your bag or car. Easily cleaned in the dishwasher. Liked this one because of the colour.

Practical & a must have

5 stars

Love my water bottle. Goes into my rucksack in the morning before work. Non spill and water releases only when you push the release button on the lid.

Great water bottle

4 stars

I bought this water bottle as a present and they use it everyday.

Great gym bottle

5 stars

I bought a couple of these a month ago and they are great. They have a lock on them so if u lay them down in the fridge they don't leak. Great for the gym.

