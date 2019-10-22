Tesco Free From Vanilla Sponge Mix 350G

You Will Need:

2 Medium Eggs, 90ml (6 tbsp) soya milk, 60g of softened dairy free spread (alternatively, use unsalted butter or margarine instead of the dairy free spread).

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/ 160°C Fan/ 350°F/ Gas 4.

2. Grease and line two 7 inch round cake tins.

3. Empty the mix into a large bowl.

4. Add the dairy free spread, eggs and milk. Beat together with an electric whisk or by hand until a smooth batter is achieved.

5. Divide the mixture equally between the two tins.

6. Bake for 20-25 minutes until firm and golden in colour.

7. Once baked, leave to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out and leaving to cool.

8. Fill and decorate as you like.