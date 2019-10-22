Tesco Free From Vanilla Sponge Mix 350G

Try Asda’s
Try the ASDA version. Very good. I add coffee and walnuts & make butter icing with coconut sugar & coffee. Also a splash of Tia Maria.
Change it back
This used to be lovely but since the new recipe change it has a gritty texture and a powdery taste. Awful.
Its ok i add cocoa to it to make chocolate version
Its ok i add cocoa to it to make chocolate version can be a bit gloppy so add some weg oil if needed. Very sweet could do with removing some of the amount of sugars.
It had no resemblance to the picture. To call it cake would be a massive error!
Dont fix it when its not broke !!!
This used to be fantastic but the changes that have been made have spoiled it. I had 2 attempts to get it right and it was awful. I dont understand why it was changed when it was perfect 😕