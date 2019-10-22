By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Vanilla Sponge Mix 350G

1.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Free From Vanilla Sponge Mix 350G
£ 1.70
£0.49/100g
1/10 of a cake
  • Energy759kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars15.1g
    17%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1331kJ / 316kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten, wheat and milk free vanilla flavour sponge mix.
  • Free from GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK
  • Just the right ingredients for a fluffy, delicate sponge.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Buckwheat Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Dextrose, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • You Will Need:

    2 Medium Eggs, 90ml (6 tbsp) soya milk, 60g of softened dairy free spread (alternatively, use unsalted butter or margarine instead of the dairy free spread).                         

    1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/ 160°C Fan/ 350°F/ Gas 4.                                                                             

    2. Grease and line two 7 inch round cake tins.                                                                                    

    3. Empty the mix into a large bowl.                                                                                                   

    4. Add the dairy free spread, eggs and milk. Beat together with an electric whisk or by hand until a smooth batter is achieved.                                                               

    5. Divide the mixture equally between the two tins.                                                                            

    6. Bake for 20-25 minutes until firm and golden in colour.                                                                     

    7. Once baked, leave to cool in the tins for 5 minutes before turning out and leaving to cool.                

    8. Fill and decorate as you like.

     

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a cake (57g)
Energy1331kJ / 316kcal759kJ / 180kcal
Fat7.9g4.5g
Saturates2.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate55.8g31.8g
Sugars26.4g15.1g
Fibre1.7g1.0g
Protein4.5g2.6g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Try Asda’s

1 stars

Try the ASDA version. Very good. I add coffee and walnuts & make butter icing with coconut sugar & coffee. Also a splash of Tia Maria.

Change it back

1 stars

This used to be lovely but since the new recipe change it has a gritty texture and a powdery taste. Awful.

Its ok i add cocoa to it to make chocolate version

3 stars

Its ok i add cocoa to it to make chocolate version can be a bit gloppy so add some weg oil if needed. Very sweet could do with removing some of the amount of sugars.

It had no resemblance to the picture. To call it c

1 stars

It had no resemblance to the picture. To call it cake would be a massive error!

Dont fix it when its not broke !!!

1 stars

This used to be fantastic but the changes that have been made have spoiled it. I had 2 attempts to get it right and it was awful. I dont understand why it was changed when it was perfect 😕

