Reeses Snack Mix 56G

- A sweet and salty mix of Mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (34%), Reese's Pieces (25%), Pretzels (21%) and Peanuts (20%).
- Sweet and Salty Mix with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Minis and Reese's Pieces Candy, Pretzels and Peanuts
- Mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - Peanut Butter Creme in a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating.
- Reese's Pieces - Peanut Butter Candy Centre in a Sugar Candy Shell
- Pretzels - Savoury Dried Bread Snacks
- The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. Today, you can try Reese's products in dark chocolate, white chocolate, snack-sized pieces and candy bars.
- Get nutty, get snacking
- Pack size: 56g
Mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups: Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (65%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, E476]; Peanut Butter Creme Centre (35%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose*; Cocoa Butter; Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Palm Oil); Salt; Palm Kernel Oil; Emulsifier: E476; Acidity Regulator: E330; Antioxidant: E319], Reese's Pieces: Peanut Butter Candy Centre (62%) [Partially Defatted Peanuts; Sugar*; Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and Soya Bean Oil*); Sugar; Corn Syrup Solids*; Dextrose*; Salt; Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin*; Flavouring]; Sugar Candy Shell (38%) [Sugar*; Corn Syrup*; Glazing Agents: E904, E903; Modified Cornstarch; Artificial Colours: E171, Tartrazine (E102), Allura Red (E129), Sunset Yellow (E110), E133; Whole Milk Powder], Pretzels: Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulphate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid); Vegetable Oil (Corn Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cottonseed Oil and/or Soybean* Oil); Salt; Corn Syrup*; Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate; Yeast, Peanuts, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans
- May contain traces of other Nuts
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Manufactured in the USA
- Tartrazine (E102), Allura Red (E129) and Sunset Yellow (E110) may have effects on activity and attention in children.
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
- Euro Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
- Please send comments within EU to:
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
- Euro Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
56g
|Typical Values
|(per 100g):
|Energy
|2076kj / 496kcal
|Fat
|27.1g
|of which Saturates
|11.4g
|Carbohydrates
|54.7g
|of which Sugars
|32.7g
|Protein
|12.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
