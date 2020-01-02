Gosh! Sweetcorn & Quinoa Bites 280G

Tasty
These are very tasty, to eat cold or warmed up. I just eat them as a quick snack but would be perfect with a salad and potatoes. Gluten and dairy free too!
Great tasting.
One of the best ready made dishes I've ever had. Really tasty and quick to prepare.
Great idea. Healthy, tasty apart from that it tasted strongly of corriander! Shame about that or it would've been a convenient healthy product.
I’m not a vegetarian but fancied eating clean and losing weight. These are absolutely delicious and great for use in a low cal diet.