Gosh! Sweetcorn & Quinoa Bites 280G

4.5(4)Write a review
£ 2.00
£7.15/kg

Offer

Per Portion (5x20g bites):
  • Energy676kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.65g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sweetcorn bites made with quinoa, coriander, red onion and harissa - simply blended and baked
  • For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram
  • Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds
  • Life's amazing, and you are too!
  • That's why you deserve truly nourishing experiences, even on days when it's a challenge to keep up. But needing something quick shouldn't mean compromising on nutrition or taste.
  • Gosh! makes plant-based food that's bursting with healthy goodness, abundant in flavour and pop-in-the-oven-easy.
  • Give yourself a well-earned boost with these versatile bites, made to make your day that bit better.
  • Suitable for everyone - whatever your dietary preferences
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Chilli rating - mildly spiced - 1
  • Free from gluten, egg, dairy, nut & soya
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - KLBD, SKA
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Sweetcorn (60%), Potato Flake, Quinoa (8%), Red Onion (7%), Coriander (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Harissa Paste (2%) (Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Tomato Puree, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Salt, Chilli Flakes), Water, Paprika, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Salt, Red Pepper, Tomato Puree, Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Chilli Flakes

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep me in the fridgeAfter opening, eat within 3 days Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted Suitable for home freezing For Use By date, see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply heat up.
Remove all packaging.
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile).
Guidelines only - all appliances are different.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place bites on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas Mark 6 10-12 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat but extra delicious when eaten hot

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Gosh! Food Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 0BD.

Return to

  • If not entirely satisfied contact the team at
  • Email: hello@goshfood.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (5x20g bites)
Energy kJ676kJ676kJ
Energy kcal161kcal161kcal
Fat 5.8g5.8g
of which saturates 0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate 26.1g26.1g
of which sugars 6.3g6.3g
Fibre 5.1g5.1g
Protein 3.7g3.7g
Salt 0.65g0.65g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

These are very tasty, to eat cold or warmed up. I just eat them as a quick snack but would be perfect with a salad and potatoes. Gluten and dairy free too!

Great tasting.

5 stars

One of the best ready made dishes I've ever had. Really tasty and quick to prepare.

Great idea. Healthy, tasty apart from that it tast

3 stars

Great idea. Healthy, tasty apart from that it tasted strongly of corriander! Shame about that or it would've been a convenient healthy product.

I’m not a vegetarian but fancied eating clean and

5 stars

I’m not a vegetarian but fancied eating clean and losing weight. These are absolutely delicious and great for use in a low cal diet.

