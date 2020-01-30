By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vanish Gold Carpet Care 650G

4.5(23)Write a review
Vanish Gold Carpet Care 650G
£ 8.00
£12.31/kg

Product Description

  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • For ingredients information: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • www.rb.com/responsibility
  • 5x benefits vs vacuuming alone for newer-looking carpets
  • Removes 5x more dirt*
  • Eliminates odours
  • Extra softening*
  • Extra freshness*
  • *Removes 3x more pet hair
  • * Vs Vacuuming alone
  • Vanish Carpet Cleaning Range
  • Vanish Gold Foam - For deep cleaning high traffic areas of carpet or upholstery.
  • Vanish Gold Spray - For fibre-deep stain removal on carpets, upholstery and even car seats.
  • Shake & clean
  • Our gold standard
  • 5x benefits vs vacuuming
  • Large area carpet + rugs
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

Less than 5%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Anionic Surfactants, Perfume

Storage

Keep container in a cool, well-ventilated area.Store the product only in the original container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Area (Max 10m2)
  • Carpet and Rugs
  • Area Coverage with 650g
  • Kind of Carpet: Velours short pile dense, Degree of soiling: Normal dirt: Up to 10 m(2); Strong dirt: Up to 7 m(2)
  • Kind of Carpet: Velours medium pile height, fine loop, Degree of soiling: Normal dirt: Up to 8 m(2); Strong dirt: Up to 6 m(2)
  • Kind of Carpet: Velours high rough loop, Degree of soiling: Normal dirt: Up to 6 m(2); Strong dirt: Up to 4 m(2)
  • How to Use
  • Shake - Open - Sprinkle - Brush - Vacuum - Reseal
  • 1. Preparation: Vacuum clean the carpet before use.
  • 2. Before use, shake the bag thoroughly to maximise product coverage. Turn the bag around and pull to completely remove both sealing strips from the bottom.
  • 3. Hold the bag by the handle and shake to distribute the powder. No dampening with water is required.
  • 4. Work in the Vanish Gold Carpet Care Moist Powder with a brush.
  • 5. Allow the Vanish Moist Powder to work until the carpet is completely dry (approx. 20 minutes). Keep the room ventilated during the drying and vacuuming. It is still possible to walk on the carpet.
  • 6. Completely vacuum up the dried powder. Change your vacuum cleaner bag regularly.
  • 7. After use, carefully roll up the pouch towards the adhesive tag, gently life the tag and pull it over to reseal.
  • 8. In rare cases there may be light spots after vacuuming. In these cases, stain residues bind powder to them. We recommend removing the remains with a soft brush and then vacuuming. Avoid water in any case.
  • Usage Advice:
  • Test a hidden area for colour fastness.
  • In case of spillages or half solid substances (e.g butter, ketchup) remove excess stains and pre-treat with Vanish Carpet Care Oxi Action Spray.
  • Check vacuum cleaner is in working condition, according to manufacturer's instructions. Ensure the bag is well fixed and not full; change bag regularly. Check presence and status of filters.
  • If using a bagless vacuum cleaner, empty the tank and clean the filter before vacuuming the powder. Empty the vacuum cleaner tank regularly.
  • For central Vacuum Cleaners refer to manufacturer's indications. Re-close pack for best preservation of left product.
  • Do not Use with: Water Filter type vacuum cleaners, Water Extraction or Shampooer Machines, any other machine treatment involving water.

Warnings

  • Safety Information:
  • Keep away from children and pets.
  • If product gets into eyes, rinse with plenty of water.
  • Do not ingest. If swallowed get medical attention.
  • For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended.
  • Keep container dry.
  • Do not get in contact with eyes and skin.
  • Do not breathe dust when applying and vacuuming the product.
  • Use in well ventilated areas.
  • Keep children and pets off area while in use and vacuuming.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 7697079
  • ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

650g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Safety Information: Keep away from children and pets. If product gets into eyes, rinse with plenty of water. Do not ingest. If swallowed get medical attention. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. Keep container dry. Do not get in contact with eyes and skin. Do not breathe dust when applying and vacuuming the product. Use in well ventilated areas. Keep children and pets off area while in use and vacuuming.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

23 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing Like It

4 stars

I cant think of anything else on the market that does the same job as the Vanish Gold Carpet Cleaner Powder. With two young children my carpets are thoroughly abused and this is the perfect thing to refresh them - a pick me up for your pile! PROs: Refreshes carpet. Lifts light stains. Quick to do. Fresh scent. CONs: Can absolutely knacker your vacuum. Resealing is almost impossible. I have a seperate dyson for diy projects and the line that I also used for this powder because otherwise I think I would have to replace my every day vacuum. However, if you happen to have a spare it can make all the different to a tired carpet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh

4 stars

Used this on the carpets in the house which I only have the bedrooms. Once it was down it smelt very fresh, was not sure what to expect but upon hoovering back up it made such a difference. The bedrooms smelt fresh and the carpets felt soft. Defo a new buy in this house [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not as good as expected

3 stars

I did notice that my carpet was cleaner after I had used it but I have to say that it was hard to tell. I hoovered my carpet and then put the vanish carpet cleaner on as per the instructions. Knowing I would be writing a review, I took a before and after picture but I’m not using them as there is not really a big difference. The bag is tricky to open and use, and I hoovered the same area for ages before the product was gone. I would expect better results for that much work and this cleaner is not scented which is even more disappointing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works quite well

4 stars

This brought our carpet up a bit lighter but it's more likely to work better if you use it regularly. The smell is quite strong so the room does need to be ventilated well when using. We also found that the powder stuck to the bottom of shoes and then tracked through the house. Having a cat we had to make sure all the powder was gone before she was allowed in because of her licking her paws. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is fab stuff!!

5 stars

I love this stuff one of the only products I’ve use that actually works! Easy to use, smells nice and brings out really stubborn stains. I’ve got 2 young children that tread everything into the carpet, tried this and brought out 99.9% of the stains. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprising results

4 stars

I have never tried a carpet cleaner in powder form before so was intrigued yet hesitant if this product would work. However I am actually surprised to be able to say it does, maybe not completely removing of stains and odour within the carpet with the first use but it does remove them to a degree. Will be interesting to see results after multiple uses over time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Carpets look brand new!

5 stars

I am ever so pleased with this! It’s so easy to use just shake bag, open, sprinkle, brush in, leave to dry and vacuum and just look at the results! I find it doesn’t catch the back of your throat unlike sprays/ foam, it’s safe to walk on when applied. You can safely leave it and when you come back to vacuum the house smells fresh and carpets come up like new! I’d highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy !!

5 stars

This is so easy to use , shake, brush vacuum!! It’s great that’s it’s dry too as there is nothing worse than waiting for stuff to dry I used this on my deep pile rug in my lounge that the dogs nap on so it can get a bit stinky and I don’t like to use perfume sprays invade it harms the dogs but the fact that you vacuum this all away it great and the rug looks great too!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magic!

5 stars

Magic carpet cleaning powder. Never imagined it would be so effective until I tried and I am so pleased that I did. Compact packaging and smells beautiful. Leaves the room smelling so clean and carpets visibly immaculate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Made my bedroom look lovely

5 stars

I really liked the vanish gold carpet cleaner powder as it was easy to use and the amount of product means you can use it on numerous rooms. It left my carpets looking much cleaner and smelt so fresh. You shake it on to the carpet, smooth it on and for 20mins and then hoover. A really good product, I'd buy it again and would deffo recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Vanish Gold Carpet Cleaner Foam 600 Ml

£ 6.00
£10.00/litre

Glade Shake & Vacuum Citrus

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Soft Grip Scrubbing Brush

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Dr Beckmann Carpet Cleaner Brush 650Ml

£ 3.50
£5.39/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here