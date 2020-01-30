Vanish Gold Carpet Care 650G

Nothing Like It 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 30th January 2020 I cant think of anything else on the market that does the same job as the Vanish Gold Carpet Cleaner Powder. With two young children my carpets are thoroughly abused and this is the perfect thing to refresh them - a pick me up for your pile! PROs: Refreshes carpet. Lifts light stains. Quick to do. Fresh scent. CONs: Can absolutely knacker your vacuum. Resealing is almost impossible. I have a seperate dyson for diy projects and the line that I also used for this powder because otherwise I think I would have to replace my every day vacuum. However, if you happen to have a spare it can make all the different to a tired carpet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 28th January 2020 Used this on the carpets in the house which I only have the bedrooms. Once it was down it smelt very fresh, was not sure what to expect but upon hoovering back up it made such a difference. The bedrooms smelt fresh and the carpets felt soft. Defo a new buy in this house [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not as good as expected 3 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 25th January 2020 I did notice that my carpet was cleaner after I had used it but I have to say that it was hard to tell. I hoovered my carpet and then put the vanish carpet cleaner on as per the instructions. Knowing I would be writing a review, I took a before and after picture but I’m not using them as there is not really a big difference. The bag is tricky to open and use, and I hoovered the same area for ages before the product was gone. I would expect better results for that much work and this cleaner is not scented which is even more disappointing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works quite well 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 19th January 2020 This brought our carpet up a bit lighter but it's more likely to work better if you use it regularly. The smell is quite strong so the room does need to be ventilated well when using. We also found that the powder stuck to the bottom of shoes and then tracked through the house. Having a cat we had to make sure all the powder was gone before she was allowed in because of her licking her paws. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is fab stuff!! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 15th January 2020 I love this stuff one of the only products I’ve use that actually works! Easy to use, smells nice and brings out really stubborn stains. I’ve got 2 young children that tread everything into the carpet, tried this and brought out 99.9% of the stains. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprising results 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 I have never tried a carpet cleaner in powder form before so was intrigued yet hesitant if this product would work. However I am actually surprised to be able to say it does, maybe not completely removing of stains and odour within the carpet with the first use but it does remove them to a degree. Will be interesting to see results after multiple uses over time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Carpets look brand new! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 I am ever so pleased with this! It’s so easy to use just shake bag, open, sprinkle, brush in, leave to dry and vacuum and just look at the results! I find it doesn’t catch the back of your throat unlike sprays/ foam, it’s safe to walk on when applied. You can safely leave it and when you come back to vacuum the house smells fresh and carpets come up like new! I’d highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy !! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 13th January 2020 This is so easy to use , shake, brush vacuum!! It’s great that’s it’s dry too as there is nothing worse than waiting for stuff to dry I used this on my deep pile rug in my lounge that the dogs nap on so it can get a bit stinky and I don’t like to use perfume sprays invade it harms the dogs but the fact that you vacuum this all away it great and the rug looks great too!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magic! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 13th January 2020 Magic carpet cleaning powder. Never imagined it would be so effective until I tried and I am so pleased that I did. Compact packaging and smells beautiful. Leaves the room smelling so clean and carpets visibly immaculate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]