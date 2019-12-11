Walkers Sensations Thai Chilli 6X25g
- Energy516 kJ 123kcal6%
- Fat6.2g9%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.36g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ
Product Description
- Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Potato Crisps
- - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
- - Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Crisps combine a subtly sweet and spicy flavour with fragrant herbs and a delicate kick to finish
- - Multipack of 6 x 25g packs
- - Or serve with Sensations Streetmix or Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- At Sensations we believe in making the most of every moment. Our snacks are inspired by flavours and recipes we've discovered from around the world, to deliver evocative aromas, intense flavours and enlivening textures that will really excite your senses. Come and discover our snacks - Sensations. A feast for the senses.
- Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli are also available in single and sharing sizes. Have you discovered our new flavours, Japanese Sweet Wasabi & Ginger and Chargrilled Steak & Chimichurri and Mango & Red Chilli Chutney? Why not excite your senses with new Sensations Poppadoms?
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning contains: Sugar, Fructose, Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Dried Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Chilli Powder, Potassium Chloride, Dried Red Peppers, Paprika Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
Return to
- Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk or Consumer Care,
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
- Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- www.sensationssnacks.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|516kJ
|2065kJ
|-
|123kcal (6%*)
|494kcal
|Fat
|6.2g (9%*)
|24.7g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g (3%*)
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|59.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.0g (1%*)
|4.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.7g
|Protein
|1.7g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.36g (6%*)
|1.43g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
