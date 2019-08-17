By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Feel Ready Shower Gel 250Ml

5(20)Write a review
image 1 of Radox Feel Ready Shower Gel 250Ml

Rest of shelf

  • Radox Feel Ready Shower Gel has a 100% nature inspired fragrance. Let sweet red apple and energising pomegranate scents open your mind up to a world of possibilities, so that you can feel ready with our Radox Feel Ready Shower Gel. A refreshing shower gel with Pomegranate & Red Apple scent leaving you feel uplifted and clean. For best results in the shower, squeeze out the foaming shower gel, lather on body. Then rinse off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Our shower gel is suitable for daily use. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. In case of rash or irritation, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Shower gels with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood. Explore the Radox range of nature inspired products, including a 2 in 1 men's shower gel, lavender shower gel, a pink grapefruit & basil shower gel for women, and more.
  • Radox Feel Ready Shower Gel is an invigorating experience that leaves your skin fresh, clean and delightfully fragrant
  • An uplifting shower gel with Sweet Pomegranate and Red Apple scent inspired by nature's best ingredients
  • Each of our fragrance combinations is specially designed to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothed
  • Our shower gel is suitable for daily use, squeeze out and lather on body
  • pH skin neutral shower gel which is suitable for all skin types
  • A scented shower gel that rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lactate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16035, CI 17200

Storage

null

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

20 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicate scent and easy to use bottle

5 stars

This shower gel is a lovely addition to my shower products, I love products with a fruity scent, and this one has a gorgeous smell that doesn’t overpower or linger too long like some others. I’ve found that the gel is very economic to use as I only need a small amount to get a brilliant lather. The easy to use bottle with a hanger built in makes it even better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fruity goodness

5 stars

What do I need from a shower gel . ..... something that awakens my sleepy skin from its slumber and invigorates it to ensure I feel refreshed and ready for the day ahead . I love fragrances which are strong and make you go 'mmmmmm' when you smell them This Radox shower gel with pomegranate and red apple does just that ! Revitalising, refreshing fragrance with a thick foamy lather that ensures your skin is smooth and clean . The not too thick gel ensures there is no waste and one squirt is enough for your whole body. The fragrance lingers on your skin and ensures that you are ready and raring to go ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent and cleaning

5 stars

This shower gel is a perfect pick me up in the shower, the scent is not too strong but a perfect balance of zingy and sweet. It lathers up well and leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh. I can still smell it on my skin later which is nice. I wouldn't use it on my more intimate areas because of the scent but everywhere else on my body it's perfectly lovely. I also love the little fold out hook that means you can hang it up for easy access in the shower. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great everyday shower gel

4 stars

This is a great everyday shower gel - it feels cleansing, hydrating, and also smells great. It works for both men & women so is perfect if you are sharing a bathroom. Would recommend this to people who have sensitive skin and don't want anything too overpowering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing Shower Gel

5 stars

This shower gel smells great and feels refreshing against my skin. Very easy to create a lather and a small amount goes a long way. The bottle is shaped so that you can hang it off any shelving in the bathroom, so takes up less space, and is convenient to squeeze the shower gel out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh fragrance.

5 stars

This shower gel is perfect for the summer, it smells gorgeous, and leaves me feeling really clean and refreshed, without drying my skin out, it's a definite winner for me!! I will definitely buy this again. Absolutely love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful smell with a really handy bottle hanger!

5 stars

The fragrance of this shower gel was lovely! Not to overpowering and not that artificial fragrance you getvon some shower gels, it smells like real apples are squeezed in the bottle. It left my skin feeling soft and smooth after use and smelling delicious! The bottle has a really handy hook for using in the shower which was a nice bonus. From a trusted brand and I wasn’t disappointed :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice shower gel

4 stars

I liked the shower gel but I was not a great fan of the smell it's OK but not one of my favourite smelling ones. It leathers up nice and you don't need to use to much. It has a handy hook on the top so you can attach it to the shower rail too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells fresh

5 stars

I'm glad I have tried this shower gel smells great and refreshing a smell you want when you have your first shower or after a day in the sun and you need a shower to feel fresh. this shower gel deffinalty adds a breath of fresh air into your daily routine. I'm going to try the other shower gels in their range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells scrumptious

5 stars

My favourite fruits are pineapple, pomegranate and apples so when I seen the Radox shower gel that had 2 out the 3 I just had to try and I wasn’t disappointed, not only did it smell delicious its results are great as i feel so fruity fresh when I’ve showered and a little goes a long way as it foams up lovely. I really like the packaging it’s as it’s designed to hang in your shower which I find so handy. Really recommend this shower gel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

