Radox Feel Ready Shower Gel 250Ml

Delicate scent and easy to use bottle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 This shower gel is a lovely addition to my shower products, I love products with a fruity scent, and this one has a gorgeous smell that doesn't overpower or linger too long like some others. I've found that the gel is very economic to use as I only need a small amount to get a brilliant lather. The easy to use bottle with a hanger built in makes it even better.

Fruity goodness 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 What do I need from a shower gel . ..... something that awakens my sleepy skin from its slumber and invigorates it to ensure I feel refreshed and ready for the day ahead . I love fragrances which are strong and make you go 'mmmmmm' when you smell them This Radox shower gel with pomegranate and red apple does just that ! Revitalising, refreshing fragrance with a thick foamy lather that ensures your skin is smooth and clean . The not too thick gel ensures there is no waste and one squirt is enough for your whole body. The fragrance lingers on your skin and ensures that you are ready and raring to go !

Lovely scent and cleaning 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th August 2019 This shower gel is a perfect pick me up in the shower, the scent is not too strong but a perfect balance of zingy and sweet. It lathers up well and leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh. I can still smell it on my skin later which is nice. I wouldn't use it on my more intimate areas because of the scent but everywhere else on my body it's perfectly lovely. I also love the little fold out hook that means you can hang it up for easy access in the shower.

Great everyday shower gel 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th August 2019 This is a great everyday shower gel - it feels cleansing, hydrating, and also smells great. It works for both men & women so is perfect if you are sharing a bathroom. Would recommend this to people who have sensitive skin and don't want anything too overpowering.

Refreshing Shower Gel 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 This shower gel smells great and feels refreshing against my skin. Very easy to create a lather and a small amount goes a long way. The bottle is shaped so that you can hang it off any shelving in the bathroom, so takes up less space, and is convenient to squeeze the shower gel out.

Lovely fresh fragrance. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th August 2019 This shower gel is perfect for the summer, it smells gorgeous, and leaves me feeling really clean and refreshed, without drying my skin out, it's a definite winner for me!! I will definitely buy this again. Absolutely love it!

Beautiful smell with a really handy bottle hanger! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2019 The fragrance of this shower gel was lovely! Not to overpowering and not that artificial fragrance you getvon some shower gels, it smells like real apples are squeezed in the bottle. It left my skin feeling soft and smooth after use and smelling delicious! The bottle has a really handy hook for using in the shower which was a nice bonus. From a trusted brand and I wasn't disappointed :)

Nice shower gel 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd August 2019 I liked the shower gel but I was not a great fan of the smell it's OK but not one of my favourite smelling ones. It leathers up nice and you don't need to use to much. It has a handy hook on the top so you can attach it to the shower rail too.

Smells fresh 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd August 2019 I'm glad I have tried this shower gel smells great and refreshing a smell you want when you have your first shower or after a day in the sun and you need a shower to feel fresh. this shower gel deffinalty adds a breath of fresh air into your daily routine. I'm going to try the other shower gels in their range.