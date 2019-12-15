By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nightingale Farms Round Lettuce

3.5(21)
Nightingale Farms Round Lettuce
£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Product Description

  • Nightingale Farms Round Lettuce
  • To find out more about our Farms Range, please visit tesco.com/thefarmsrange
  • Nightingale Farms Round Lettuce
  • Class I. Grown under cover.
  • Freshest quality

Information

Ingredients

Lettuce

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

Each.

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold%RI*
Energy68kJ / 16kcal0%
Fat0.5g
Saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate1.7g
Sugars1.7g
Fibre0.9g
Protein0.8g
Salt<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

21 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Not what you expect of a lettuce - arguably better

5 stars

This is a 'lettuce' made up of many easily-to-detach, crisp leaves, as opposed to the dense and less ordered 'natural' lettuce form. Using this kind of lettuce is arguably better because it reduces waste to almost nothing; I found the leaves don't turn brown as quickly as on a normal lettuce; it's far quicker and easier to take leaves off and have them ready to eat within a plate of food; and, it's very, very good value.

Very nice. Much better than Iceberg salad.

5 stars

Very nice. Much better than Iceberg salad.

Excellent lettuce

5 stars

Excellent lettuce

Great flavour and no waste

5 stars

I have been throwing iceberg lettuce away as after a day it starts to brown. This lettuce was not only fresh and a lovely colour but tasted like lettuce used to taste. No waste and lasted really well.

Great flavour, keeps well. Only one to buy!

5 stars

Great flavour, keeps well. Only one to buy!

love this round lettuce

5 stars

Tescos seem to be the only place one can buy these round lettuces. i much prefer this type to the more modern iceberg type lettuces as i find them to lack in taste.I find this round lettuce to be really tasty and one can eat the whole lettuce .They are also good value

There have been a lot of dead bugs in every one of

3 stars

There have been a lot of dead bugs in every one of these I have bought.. other than that they are good

Clean and crisp, a lovely colour, and good right t

5 stars

Clean and crisp, a lovely colour, and good right through to the heart (Outer leaves removed, it needed no washing)

Nice quality and taste and value

5 stars

Nice quality and taste and value

this lettuce is a leaf lettuce not a round one thi

2 stars

this lettuce is a leaf lettuce not a round one think you need to describe it right as a leaf lettuce not a round one i was thinking it was a green solid round one like you can buy from other shops this one is a called a leaf or loft lettuce

