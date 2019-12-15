Nightingale Farms Round Lettuce

Not what you expect of a lettuce - arguably better
This is a 'lettuce' made up of many easily-to-detach, crisp leaves, as opposed to the dense and less ordered 'natural' lettuce form. Using this kind of lettuce is arguably better because it reduces waste to almost nothing; I found the leaves don't turn brown as quickly as on a normal lettuce; it's far quicker and easier to take leaves off and have them ready to eat within a plate of food; and, it's very, very good value.
Very nice. Much better than Iceberg salad.
Excellent lettuce
Great flavour and no waste
I have been throwing iceberg lettuce away as after a day it starts to brown. This lettuce was not only fresh and a lovely colour but tasted like lettuce used to taste. No waste and lasted really well.
Great flavour, keeps well. Only one to buy!
love this round lettuce
Tescos seem to be the only place one can buy these round lettuces. i much prefer this type to the more modern iceberg type lettuces as i find them to lack in taste.I find this round lettuce to be really tasty and one can eat the whole lettuce .They are also good value
There have been a lot of dead bugs in every one of these I have bought.. other than that they are good
Clean and crisp, a lovely colour, and good right through to the heart (Outer leaves removed, it needed no washing)
Nice quality and taste and value
this lettuce is a leaf lettuce not a round one think you need to describe it right as a leaf lettuce not a round one i was thinking it was a green solid round one like you can buy from other shops this one is a called a leaf or loft lettuce