Zip Natural Firelighters 20 Pack

- For information details of your local distributors please visit www.standard-brands.com/dist
- 100% natural firelighter cubes
- These Zip 100% natural firelighter cubes are convenient, easy to use, fast lighting and burn for up to 13 minutes. The odourless formulation provides a clean burn with no smell and less smoke to ensure that you can enjoy the full flavour of your food straight off the barbeque.
- Fast & clean wrapped firelighter
- Just light the wrapper
- Burns up to 13 mins
- Odourless with less smoke
- Clean, convenient and safe
- Hardwood briquettes
- Long burn, better value
- Instant light
- No food taint
- 100% natural
- Burns hotter for longer
- Produce less ash
- ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 Certification Europe™
- Fast lighting
- Powerful & long burning
- Odourless, clean burn
- Usage Instructions
- Indoor/Outdoor fires
- 'Place 2-3 Zip Firestarters amongst your fuel. For hard to light fuels use more firestarters as required.'
- 'Using limited draught, light firelighters - Zip recommends using long safety matches. When firestarters are well lit, carefully add more fuel taking care not to extinguish flames.'
- 'When the fire is well lit, increase the draught.'
- Barbecues
- Place 2-3 Zip Firestarters amongst your charcoal or briquettes.
- For hard to light fuels use more firelighters as required.
- Using limited draught, light firestarters - Zip recommends using long safety matches. When firestarters are well lit, carefully add more fuel taking care not to extinguish flames.'
- 'When the fire is well lit, increase the draught.
- Allow coals to ash over evenly until growing (20-30 mins before cooking).'
- WARNING
- Natural Firestarter Cubes
- Do not use firestarters on hot grate. Do not light firestarters in your hand. Keep out of reach of children. Do not store near fire.
Packing. Recyclable
- Made for:
- Standard Brands (Trading) Ireland Ltd,
- ROI,
- Castlebellingham,
- Co Louth,
- A91 XT59.
- +353 (0)42 937 2140
- Corresponding in the UK:
- 4 Cleeve Court,
- Cleeve Road,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7SD.
- +44(0)1372 360833
20 x Cubes
