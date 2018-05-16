Magnum Double Caramel Ice Cream 3 X 88Ml

Product Description
- Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar, with a chocolate flavour coating (8%), caramel sauce (19%) and milk chocolate (24%).
- Magnum Double Caramel (3x88ml). Magnum Double is the ultimate indulgence. Velvety vanilla ice cream enrobed in a chocolatey coating, followed by a luscious caramel sauce layer, finally wrapped in a layer of cracking magnum chocolate. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
- Magnum double caramel chocolate ice cream
- The ultimate indulgence, Vanilla ice cream dipped in a chocolatey coating and a layer of caramel sauce, wrapped in exquisite Magnum chocolate
- 3 ice cream sticks x 88ml
- Gluten free ice creams
- Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
- Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- Pack size: 264ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut oil, cocoa mass¹, glucose-fructose syrup, cocoa butter¹, whole MILK powder, glucose syrup, butter oil (MILK), whey solids (MILK), fat-reduced cocoa powder¹, emulsifiers (E471, E476, E442), stabilisers (E407, E412, E410), modified starch, colours (E150b, E160a), skimmed MILK powder, exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), flavourings, salt. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Contains Milk / Dairy products. Gluten free. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Not present Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian, Hal-al and Vegan. Yes Alcohol (from flavour and carrageenan)
Storage
STORE AT -18°C
Produce of
Poland
Preparation and Usage
Name and address
- Unilever UK
- Magnum
- Freepost ADM3940
- London SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
264 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1408 kJ
|1168 kJ
|1028 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|338 kcal
|280 kcal
|246 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|20 g
|16 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|14 g
|12 g
|11 g
|55%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|36 g
|30 g
|26 g
|10%
|of which sugars (g)
|33 g
|27 g
|24 g
|27%
|Protein (g)
|3.2 g
|2.7 g
|2.4 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.17 g
|0.14 g
|0.12 g
|2%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 3 portions)
