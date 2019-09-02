Magnum Almond Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

Masterpiece 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd September 2019 I love the velvety ice cream and the amazing almond pits in it. The best part is the thick milk chocolate! I wish they had the almond chocolate as a bar as well i love it so much! Especially during winter I want to skip the ice cream part.

Addicted 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2019 If I die eating one of these I’ll die a very contented man. I love ‘em

Mr Hill 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th August 2018 This is my first ice creme of what has been a scorching summer! Not tried the almond before. Like many reviews say, this will leave you wanting more! can't rate it highly enough. Yum yum yum.

Summer Indulgence 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 I absolutely love Magnums and this product is no exception. I am not usually a massive fan of almonds but these are a great addition and you can taste the almonds throughout yet the almond flavour is not overpowering. The chocolate is exactly what you would expect from a Magnum and is tasty and think, the ice cream is very smooth and creamy, it's pretty much the perfect mix of ice cream and nutty chocolate with a perfect satisfying crunch when first biting into the Magnum. These are a more adult ice cream product, I would possibly suggest buying the mini versions if for children. One watch out would be for anyone who is watching their figure, one magnum almond has 272 calories and 17g of fat so this is definitely worth it for a treat but you probably wouldn't get away with eating too many. Overall I have to say this is hands down my favourite ice cream at the moment and even better to find out they are working with rainforest alliance to ensure the cocoa is sourced responsibly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 Not usually a fan of almonds but these were delicious. The chocolate was magnum's usual high quality and the ice cream was smooth and tasty. Would definitely buy them again. Even my children loved them and they usually dislike any type of nuts [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loverly and tasty 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 Ice cream in the middle really smooth and can taste the almond throughout. Chocolate complements really well A refreshing and nice change to the original product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stay cool with the king of ice cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 One of the most luxurious ice creams on the planet. Silky smooth chocolate surrounding a delicious ice cream. I have to say that Magnum has been my go to ice cream for years, even more so in this heatwave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious experience 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Prepare yourself to want more and more if you ever taste this delicious treat. It's a nice way to cool down in summer. I actually opened the package on the way back to the car because I couldn't wait for long to taste this, and to be honest, I wanted to eat more after it was gone. I originally love almonds so it was a plus for me, it adds a really nice taste and you can sit back and relax. Delicious treat, I would definitely recommend it to anyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

You will go nutty 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 You will go nutty after eating Magnum Almond Ice Cream. The taste of nuts with milk chocolate ice cream is the best combination you can ever ask for. Great mix of flavors that will make you go insane and want to eat lots more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]