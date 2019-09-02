By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Magnum Almond Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

5(105)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Almond Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml
Product Description

  • Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with milk chocolate (28%) and almonds (5%); Vanilleglace mit Vanille aus Madagascar, Milchschokolade (28%) und Mandeln (5%)
  • Magnum almond chocolate ice cream (4 x100ml). An indulgent crunch. Sumptuous vanilla ice cream dipped in cracking Magnum milk chocolate made from our highest quality cocoa, covered in roasted almond pieces. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
  • Magnum almond and milk chocolate ice cream
  • Magnum cracking milk chocolate & velvety vanilla ice cream
  • 4 ice cream sticks x 100ml
  • Gluten free ice creams
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, water, ALMONDS, coconut oil, skimmed MILK powder, glucose syrup, BUTTEROIL, glucose-fructose syrup, whey solids (MILK), cocoa mass¹, emulsifiers (E471, E442, E476), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), flavouring, colour (E160a). May contain: other nuts. Gluten Free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1384 kJ1032 kJ1135 kJ14%
Energy (kcal)332 kcal247 kcal272 kcal14%
Fat (g)21 g16 g17 g24%
of which saturates (g)13 g9.9 g11 g55%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g22 g25 g10%
of which sugars (g)29 g21 g24 g27%
Protein (g)5 g3.7 g4.1 g8%
Salt (g)0.15 g0.11 g0.12 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 110 ml. ( Pack contains 4 portions )----

105 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Masterpiece

5 stars

I love the velvety ice cream and the amazing almond pits in it. The best part is the thick milk chocolate! I wish they had the almond chocolate as a bar as well i love it so much! Especially during winter I want to skip the ice cream part.

Addicted

5 stars

If I die eating one of these I’ll die a very contented man. I love ‘em

Mr Hill

5 stars

This is my first ice creme of what has been a scorching summer! Not tried the almond before. Like many reviews say, this will leave you wanting more! can't rate it highly enough. Yum yum yum.

Summer Indulgence

5 stars

I absolutely love Magnums and this product is no exception. I am not usually a massive fan of almonds but these are a great addition and you can taste the almonds throughout yet the almond flavour is not overpowering. The chocolate is exactly what you would expect from a Magnum and is tasty and think, the ice cream is very smooth and creamy, it's pretty much the perfect mix of ice cream and nutty chocolate with a perfect satisfying crunch when first biting into the Magnum. These are a more adult ice cream product, I would possibly suggest buying the mini versions if for children. One watch out would be for anyone who is watching their figure, one magnum almond has 272 calories and 17g of fat so this is definitely worth it for a treat but you probably wouldn't get away with eating too many. Overall I have to say this is hands down my favourite ice cream at the moment and even better to find out they are working with rainforest alliance to ensure the cocoa is sourced responsibly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste

4 stars

Not usually a fan of almonds but these were delicious. The chocolate was magnum's usual high quality and the ice cream was smooth and tasty. Would definitely buy them again. Even my children loved them and they usually dislike any type of nuts [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loverly and tasty

5 stars

Ice cream in the middle really smooth and can taste the almond throughout. Chocolate complements really well A refreshing and nice change to the original product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stay cool with the king of ice cream

5 stars

One of the most luxurious ice creams on the planet. Silky smooth chocolate surrounding a delicious ice cream. I have to say that Magnum has been my go to ice cream for years, even more so in this heatwave. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious experience

5 stars

Prepare yourself to want more and more if you ever taste this delicious treat. It's a nice way to cool down in summer. I actually opened the package on the way back to the car because I couldn't wait for long to taste this, and to be honest, I wanted to eat more after it was gone. I originally love almonds so it was a plus for me, it adds a really nice taste and you can sit back and relax. Delicious treat, I would definitely recommend it to anyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

You will go nutty

5 stars

You will go nutty after eating Magnum Almond Ice Cream. The taste of nuts with milk chocolate ice cream is the best combination you can ever ask for. Great mix of flavors that will make you go insane and want to eat lots more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious treat

4 stars

These are delicious and perfect for Thai warm weather. Have bought some more already as I can’t get enough of them! Perfect little treat for the kids and adults alike as an afternoon snack or as a tasty dessert. The almonds are a subtle taste but give it a bit more texture which improves the overall tasting experience. Would recommend this to anyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 105 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

