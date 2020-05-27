Whiskas Dry Complete Chicken +7 1.9Kg
- Complete Pet Food for Senior Cats 7 Years or Older.
- Our delicious Whiskas 7+ Dry senior cat food is specially formulated with the right level of nutrients for your senior cats changing needs to keep her full of vitality. This dry cat food contains tasty filled pocket kibbles she will love - crunchy on the outside with a soft and delicious centre. Whiskas delicious cat food meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet. A 100% Complete and Balanced pet food, these tasty filled cat food pockets have the right level of nutrients for your senior cat. 1.9kg Whiskas dry cat biscuits with chicken for senior cats
- At the Whiskas brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All Whiskas dry cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior cat. Our dry cat food range has been developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition. Each senior cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your feline. And with our variety, your cat can enjoy something different each day.
- A 100% complete and balanced dry cat food
- Contains tasty filled pockets - Crunchy on the outside with a soft and delicious centre
- Senior dry cat food with controlled minerals to help support urinary tract health
- Dry cat food omega 6 fatty acids and zinc to help support a healthy skin and coat
- With Taurine to help support a healthy heart
- Senior cat food biscuits help clean teeth by gentle abrasive effect
- Pack size: 1.9KG
- With increased Vitamin E and Taurine to help to support natural defences and a healthy immune system
- Controlled minerals to help support urinary tract health
- With Omega 6 fatty acids and Zinc to help support a healthy skin and coat
- With Taurine to help support a healthy heart
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken in the Light Brown Kibble), Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Vegetables (4% Carrots in the Orange Kibbles, 4% Peas in the Green Kibbles)
Storage
Store closed, in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily feeding instructions:
- Dry Food Only: 3 kg 45 g, 4 kg 55 g, 5 kg 65 g
- Dry Food + Pouch*: 3 kg 15 g + 1.5, 4 kg 15 g + 2, 5 kg 20 g + 2
- *100 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of Whiskas® dry and wet food.
- 375 kcal/100 g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase when switching diet and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight cats reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your cat, please contact our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available.
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB: Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Return to
- For help & advice call free Mon - Fri (9.00am - 5.00pm)
- WHISKAS® Careline 0800 0648484 (UK Residents Only)
- In the Republic of Ireland, please phone: Lo-call 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.com
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
1.9kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical consituents (%):
|Protein:
|32
|Fat content:
|11.3
|Inorganic matter:
|7.2
|Crude fibres:
|2.2
|Calcium:
|1
|Phosphorus:
|0.94
|Magnesium:
|0.1
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|2.3
|Taurine:
|4000 mg/kg
|Vitamin A:
|10100 IU
|Vitamin D3:
|1114 IU
|Vitamin E:
|505 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|9.7 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|45 mg
|Potassium iodide:
|0.8 mg
|Sodium selenite:
|0.33 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|120 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
|Colourants
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
