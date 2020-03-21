Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake Salmon 85G

My cats can not get enough of this
Excellent quality food enjoyed immensley by both of my fussy cats
My cat did not stop until it was all gone and stil
My cat did not stop until it was all gone and still asked for more after! Smelled amazing!
GREAT FOOD FOR CATS
FROM OPENING THE TIN .MY CAT WAS THERE MEOW.MEOW ..COULD SMELL THE FISH .HE ATE IT ALL IN ONE SITTING AND LOOKED FOR MORE .
Cat loved it !!!
I was looking to try another type of cat food for my cat and i tried the gormet gold savoury cat food.My cat absolutely loved it. I will defiantly buy more.
My cat enjoy her new food.
I receive the 1 can for test. My cat love it. I'm sure I will buy more of this stuff. The food disappear very fast and I can see my cat enjoyed.
Why has it changed?! Such a shame
My cat used to absolutely love the beef in tomato sauce, would eat it for every meal if she could.... when the sauce was bright red. Now it looks more brown and smells different (have tried multiple times from multiple stockists but theyve all changed) and my cat will only eat it when nothing else is available. Such a shame.
Cats love it
Best offer yet my cats love this food and the longer the offer stays on I will always buy it my cat's don't eat anything else apart from dry food
At last the fussy cat eats. Woopeee
I bought 1 tin of the solitaire beef and tomato thinking it would be yet another to be confined to the bin. Haha, instead, I ended up going back to the shop for another few tins. Thank you Purina, at last my little boy is eating.
Molly licks her lips as soon as she sees this.
Molly likes all the Solitaire recipes ,but this is her favourite. It looks so good too, as soon as she sees the beef in tomato sauce put in her bowl she tucks straight in. Quite a fussy eater, but it is really she knows what she likes!!!. always a clean bowl eats it all.
Clean plate
If your cat doesn’t like it your cat won’t eat it. Doesn’t seem to be a problem with gourmet recipes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]