Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake Salmon 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • You don't want your cat to get bored with his meals so you always look for inspirational food choices for him to enjoy.
  • That's why GOURMET Gold has created Savoury Cake, a delicious range made with high quality ingredients in a cake texture, for a delightful eating experience we're sure he will enjoy.
  • GOURMET Gold Savoury Cake features delicately chopped pieces with Salmon and with just a hint of sauce. They all come together in a delicious cake for your cat to savour every bite. GOURMET Gold Savoury Cake: delicious in every bite
  • Made with tender pieces with Salmon
  • Complete pet food for adult cats
  • 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Cooked with care for preservation of taste
  • Served in 85g can to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Salmon 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average adult cat 4kg, feed 2 to 3 cans per day in at least 2 separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:74.0%
Protein:17.0%
Fat content:4.0%
Crude ash:2.0%
Crude fibres:1.1%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:880
Vit. D3:135
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:6.1
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:50
Technological additives:mg/kg:
Cassia gum:450
Additives:-

53 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

My cats can not get enough of this

5 stars

Excellent quality food enjoyed immensley by both of my fussy cats

My cat did not stop until it was all gone and stil

5 stars

My cat did not stop until it was all gone and still asked for more after! Smelled amazing!

GREAT FOOD FOR CATS

5 stars

FROM OPENING THE TIN .MY CAT WAS THERE MEOW.MEOW ..COULD SMELL THE FISH .HE ATE IT ALL IN ONE SITTING AND LOOKED FOR MORE .

Cat loved it !!!

5 stars

I was looking to try another type of cat food for my cat and i tried the gormet gold savoury cat food.My cat absolutely loved it. I will defiantly buy more.

My cat enjoy her new food.

5 stars

I receive the 1 can for test. My cat love it. I'm sure I will buy more of this stuff. The food disappear very fast and I can see my cat enjoyed.

Why has it changed?! Such a shame

1 stars

My cat used to absolutely love the beef in tomato sauce, would eat it for every meal if she could.... when the sauce was bright red. Now it looks more brown and smells different (have tried multiple times from multiple stockists but theyve all changed) and my cat will only eat it when nothing else is available. Such a shame.

Cats love it

5 stars

Best offer yet my cats love this food and the longer the offer stays on I will always buy it my cat's don't eat anything else apart from dry food

At last the fussy cat eats. Woopeee

5 stars

I bought 1 tin of the solitaire beef and tomato thinking it would be yet another to be confined to the bin. Haha, instead, I ended up going back to the shop for another few tins. Thank you Purina, at last my little boy is eating.

Molly licks her lips as soon as she sees this.

5 stars

Molly likes all the Solitaire recipes ,but this is her favourite. It looks so good too, as soon as she sees the beef in tomato sauce put in her bowl she tucks straight in. Quite a fussy eater, but it is really she knows what she likes!!!. always a clean bowl eats it all.

Clean plate

5 stars

If your cat doesn’t like it your cat won’t eat it. Doesn’t seem to be a problem with gourmet recipes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

