Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake With Chicken 85G

Very Well Received ^.^
I have 5 cats & all but 1 of them love this food & even though I have been giving them this for a couple of years & they don't, at any point, seem to have become fed up with it. It's more expensive than some brands but at least they eat all of it rather than my having to throw half their food onto the garden the following morning. (Sorry Tesco, but although they like the jelly in your pouches, they never eat the 'meaty' chunks, so I dread to think what goes into those chunks.) My only negative is that it is not free (haha) or cheaper, & I wish that there are more tastes to choose fro. I seem to recall that there once was Cod Savoury Cakes; what happened to that? Please bring that back? And how about Pilchards, Sardines & Prawns for example? All in all, this food is a plus according to at least 4 of my 5 my cats. I have a suggestion for other cat owners too: Having washed my cats dishes, I then place them on the radiator to dry. This makes them quite hot by the time I take them off again, & warms them up nicely for their food & according to my vet, if their food is warmed up (not too much obviously) it becomes immediately more palatable for the cats ^.^ :)
Marco will only eat this one
Marco is a extremely fussy eater, I have over the last 5 years tried every gourmet type. The cake brand was a hit but only the chicken one!
What a treat
Both the smell and the texture of this chicken savoury cake was very much appreciated by my two ragdoll girls. Clean shiny plates afterwards and asking for more. What a treat.
Fab product!
My cat loves this food! Gone in seconds! Definetly recommend!
My cat loves it and he is extremely fussy! Smell isn’t overpowering and most wet foods can be.
Amazing
My cat loved it !!! He ate it all. I will defiantly be buying some more!!! -
Perfect treat
I bought this product for my little furry pet and he loves this treat. It looks and smells great.
My cat loved this, it smelt good and my enjoyed it.
Cats loved this and ate very quickly. Chunks was small And easy for them to eat and soft wish it came in bigger cans.
Fantastic
My cat loved me every bite!! She lapped up every bite and cleared the bowl. Excellent packaging too.