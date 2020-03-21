By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake With Chicken 85G

5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake With Chicken 85G
£ 0.50
£0.59/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • You don't want your cat to get bored with his meals so you always look for inspirational food choices for him to enjoy.
  • That's why GOURMET Gold has created Savoury Cake, a delicious range made with high quality ingredients in a cake texture, for a delightful eating experience we're sure he will enjoy.
  • GOURMET Gold Savoury Cake features delicately chopped pieces with Chicken and with just a hint of sauce. They all come together in a delicious cake for your cat to savour every bite. GOURMET Gold Savoury Cake: delicious in every bite.
  • Made with tender pieces with Chicken
  • Complete pet food for adult cats 100% complete and balanced nutritional pet food for adult cats (aged 1 to 7)
  • Cooked with care for preservation of taste
  • Served in 85g can to keep every meal fresh and convenient
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy
  • No added artificial colourants, flavourings, preservatives
  • Pack size: 85G
  • Packed with essential vitamins and minerals to keep your adult cat healthy

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Please store this can unopened in a cool, dry place.Best before date: see bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an adult cat of 4kg, 2 to 3 cans/day in separate meals. The adult maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 OPA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Moisture:74.0%
Protein:17.0%
Fat content:4.0%
Crude ash:2.0%
Crude fibres:1.1%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:880
Vit D3:135
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:31
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.39
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.5
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:6.1
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:50
Technological additives:mg/kg:
Cassia gum:450
Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

50 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Well Received ^.^

5 stars

I have 5 cats & all but 1 of them love this food & even though I have been giving them this for a couple of years & they don't, at any point, seem to have become fed up with it. It's more expensive than some brands but at least they eat all of it rather than my having to throw half their food onto the garden the following morning. (Sorry Tesco, but although they like the jelly in your pouches, they never eat the 'meaty' chunks, so I dread to think what goes into those chunks.) My only negative is that it is not free (haha) or cheaper, & I wish that there are more tastes to choose fro. I seem to recall that there once was Cod Savoury Cakes; what happened to that? Please bring that back? And how about Pilchards, Sardines & Prawns for example? All in all, this food is a plus according to at least 4 of my 5 my cats. I have a suggestion for other cat owners too: Having washed my cats dishes, I then place them on the radiator to dry. This makes them quite hot by the time I take them off again, & warms them up nicely for their food & according to my vet, if their food is warmed up (not too much obviously) it becomes immediately more palatable for the cats ^.^ :)

Marco will only eat this one

5 stars

Marco is a extremely fussy eater, I have over the last 5 years tried every gourmet type. The cake brand was a hit but only the chicken one!

What a treat

5 stars

Both the smell and the texture of this chicken savoury cake was very much appreciated by my two ragdoll girls. Clean shiny plates afterwards and asking for more. What a treat.

Fab product!

5 stars

My cat loves this food! Gone in seconds! Definetly recommend!

My cat loves it and he is extremely fussy! Smell

5 stars

My cat loves it and he is extremely fussy! Smell isn’t overpowering and most wet foods can be.

Amazing

5 stars

My cat loved it !!! He ate it all. I will defiantly be buying some more!!! -

Perfect treat

5 stars

I bought this product for my little furry pet and he loves this treat. It looks and smells great.

My cat loved this, it smelt good and my enjoyed it

5 stars

My cat loved this, it smelt good and my enjoyed it.

Cats loved this and ate very quickly. Chunks was s

4 stars

Cats loved this and ate very quickly. Chunks was small And easy for them to eat and soft wish it came in bigger cans.

Fantastic

5 stars

My cat loved me every bite!! She lapped up every bite and cleared the bowl. Excellent packaging too.

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gourmet Gold Savoury Cake Salmon 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Gourmet Gold Pate With Ocean Fish 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Gourmet Gold Duo Duck And Turkey 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Gourmet Gold Salmon & Chicken In Gravy 85G

£ 0.50
£5.89/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here