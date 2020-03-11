By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Kind Gentle Care Shampoo 200Ml

4.5(47)Write a review
Simple Kind Gentle Care Shampoo 200Ml
£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Offer

  • Its Simples, Kind to Hair Gentle Care Shampoo. 1 Vitamin pro – vitamin B5, 3 hair loving ingredients Calendula, chamomile oil and geranium oil, and 0 artificial perfume or colour that can upset your skin. Simple Goodness! For healthy, soft hair our Gentle Care Shampoo is a perfect blend of ingredients to restore and replenish your hair. Perfect even for sensitive scalps. For best results use our Gentle Care Shampoo first. Massage the conditioner through the ends of your hair. Leave it for a minute the rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with eyes. Smile, it’s Simple. Simple Goodness! Dermatologically Tested and Approved. By Simple, the sensitive skin experts. Our Special blend… Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Panthenol, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Dipropylene Glycol, Anthemis Nobilis Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide Ingredients correct at time of publishing. Always check product packaging. Simple skincare contains no animal deprived ingredients. No artificial perfume or colour. No unnecessary ingredients so it won't upset your skin. Dermatologically Tested and Approved. Perfect for even sensitive scalps. Simple have been the experts in sensitive skin since launching the first perfume and colour-free soap in 1960. We’ve stayed committed to our original philosophy of creating skincare products suitable for all skin types.
  • For healthy shiny hair
  • Vitamin Pro - Vitamin B5
  • Hair loving Ingredients
  • Chamomile oil
  • Glycerin
  • No artificial perfume or colour
  • No harsh chemicals
  • Dermatologically Tested and Approved
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamide DEA, Sodium chloride, Panthenol, Glycerin, Pantolactone, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, Citric acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Dipropylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Potassium sorbate

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to get the best results: use 1 capsule for standard soiling and soft/medium water (3-5kg). Use 2 capsules for heavy soiling, hard water or a washing machine from 6-8kg. If ever your capsule leaves a little residue on your clothes, simply rinse under warm water. Do not use a pre-wash. Do not overload machine. Store away from heat, moisture and sunlight. This product contains a bittering agent on its surface to help prevent accidental ingestion by children. Wash hands after handling capsule. Not for use on wool and silk

Warnings

  • Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

47 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Wonderful Shampoo (and face wash) for allergies

5 stars

Following diagnosis for allergies to Lanolin, linalool and fragrances, I started using Simple Shampoo. It washes my hair well with not too much product. Following a recent holiday I have also found that it's great face wash for my sensitive skin!

Glad itwas recomended

5 stars

Oncology staff advised the use as it is gentle with no nasty additives. Post Chemotherapy and new hair I am a convert even my husband now uses and is impressed. Hope it helps others.

Awful.

2 stars

Use the skincare so thought I’d give the shampoo& conditioner..big mistake! My hair feels like synthetic hair extensions. Made my hair so dry and puffy, my scalp is itchy I’m constantly scratching. Will avoid in future.

Simple Gentle Care Shampoo

3 stars

Simple Gentle Care Shampoo has left my hair cleansed and shiny. My sons, with sensitive scalps, have also used it and their heads have been fine! I like a shampoo with more foam and bubble and found I had to use an extra squidge of the bottle to get the shampoo really foaming to my liking. The scent is also very subtle and initially put me off as I really had to sniff to smell it, I’m used to more fragrant shampoo’s, but after nearly a months use I’m used to the light fragrance and am beginning to enjoy it. This shampoo works well, it cleans, it’s gentle and my hair is left feeling light and looking good. Curious friends have also ‘borrowed’ a wash and I have had happy reports of clean and light hair. Not enough foam for me and I prefer more scent but yes it’s gentle, it cleans and leaves hair shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle care

5 stars

Simple Gentle Care Shampoo have nice handle bottle which is good for me. Smells fresh and gentle, makes nice foam and is easy to raise off [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple gentle care shampoo

5 stars

I’ve used this product all month for both myself and my son, hair is left smelling fresh, clean and in great condition. Well worth a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple gentle care

4 stars

I have tried nearly every shampoo on the market but having tried this I have finally found one that truly suits me. Very gentle but definitely cleans your hair very well, lathers easily and rinses out the same. Leaves your hair clean fresh and build up free! Well worth a go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AMAZING Shampoo

5 stars

This is amazing shampoo I colour my hair with crazy colours and currently I have galaxy hair and when I wash my withthe simple kind to hair it doesn’t wash the colour out and turn my bath different colour this a totally converted me and I am now buying this shampoo and have recommended it to everyone even if not coloured hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple shampoo

5 stars

This shampoo is brilliant! It's gentle on my scalp, so gentle that I felt confident using it on my children's hair also. It doesn't leave a greasy residue on my hair like some other shampoos do. It has a light fresh scent that's not overpowering and my hair feels light and clean afterwards. I will be recommending Simple Gentle Care Shampoo to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply super shampoo!

5 stars

The Simple Gentle Care Shampoo is the only shampoo I have been reaching for, every time I’ve washed my hair during the past three weeks! It foams well, and rinses out easily, and leaves my hair feeling clean, shiny and looking good. I’m loving that there are no chemical nasties, artificial perfumes or colourants, and it’s suitable for sensitive skins! I would recommend the Simple Gentle Care Shampoo to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Simple Kind To Hair Gentle Care Conditioner 200Ml

£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Offer

Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Shower Gel 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Nourishing Shower Cream 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Radox Feel Awake For Men 2 In 1 Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here