Simple Kind Gentle Care Shampoo 200Ml

Wonderful Shampoo (and face wash) for allergies 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th September 2019 Following diagnosis for allergies to Lanolin, linalool and fragrances, I started using Simple Shampoo. It washes my hair well with not too much product. Following a recent holiday I have also found that it's great face wash for my sensitive skin!

Glad itwas recomended 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2019 Oncology staff advised the use as it is gentle with no nasty additives. Post Chemotherapy and new hair I am a convert even my husband now uses and is impressed. Hope it helps others.

Awful. 2 stars Review from unilever.com 6th May 2019 Use the skincare so thought I’d give the shampoo& conditioner..big mistake! My hair feels like synthetic hair extensions. Made my hair so dry and puffy, my scalp is itchy I’m constantly scratching. Will avoid in future.

Simple Gentle Care Shampoo 3 stars Review from unilever.com 16th July 2018 Simple Gentle Care Shampoo has left my hair cleansed and shiny. My sons, with sensitive scalps, have also used it and their heads have been fine! I like a shampoo with more foam and bubble and found I had to use an extra squidge of the bottle to get the shampoo really foaming to my liking. The scent is also very subtle and initially put me off as I really had to sniff to smell it, I’m used to more fragrant shampoo’s, but after nearly a months use I’m used to the light fragrance and am beginning to enjoy it. This shampoo works well, it cleans, it’s gentle and my hair is left feeling light and looking good. Curious friends have also ‘borrowed’ a wash and I have had happy reports of clean and light hair. Not enough foam for me and I prefer more scent but yes it’s gentle, it cleans and leaves hair shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle care 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2018 Simple Gentle Care Shampoo have nice handle bottle which is good for me. Smells fresh and gentle, makes nice foam and is easy to raise off [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple gentle care shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2018 I’ve used this product all month for both myself and my son, hair is left smelling fresh, clean and in great condition. Well worth a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple gentle care 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I have tried nearly every shampoo on the market but having tried this I have finally found one that truly suits me. Very gentle but definitely cleans your hair very well, lathers easily and rinses out the same. Leaves your hair clean fresh and build up free! Well worth a go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AMAZING Shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 This is amazing shampoo I colour my hair with crazy colours and currently I have galaxy hair and when I wash my withthe simple kind to hair it doesn’t wash the colour out and turn my bath different colour this a totally converted me and I am now buying this shampoo and have recommended it to everyone even if not coloured hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 This shampoo is brilliant! It's gentle on my scalp, so gentle that I felt confident using it on my children's hair also. It doesn't leave a greasy residue on my hair like some other shampoos do. It has a light fresh scent that's not overpowering and my hair feels light and clean afterwards. I will be recommending Simple Gentle Care Shampoo to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]