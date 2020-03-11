Simple Kind Gentle Care Shampoo 200Ml

Wonderful Shampoo (and face wash) for allergies
Following diagnosis for allergies to Lanolin, linalool and fragrances, I started using Simple Shampoo. It washes my hair well with not too much product. Following a recent holiday I have also found that it's great face wash for my sensitive skin!
Glad itwas recomended
Oncology staff advised the use as it is gentle with no nasty additives. Post Chemotherapy and new hair I am a convert even my husband now uses and is impressed. Hope it helps others.
Awful.
Use the skincare so thought I’d give the shampoo& conditioner..big mistake! My hair feels like synthetic hair extensions. Made my hair so dry and puffy, my scalp is itchy I’m constantly scratching. Will avoid in future.
Simple Gentle Care Shampoo
Simple Gentle Care Shampoo has left my hair cleansed and shiny. My sons, with sensitive scalps, have also used it and their heads have been fine! I like a shampoo with more foam and bubble and found I had to use an extra squidge of the bottle to get the shampoo really foaming to my liking. The scent is also very subtle and initially put me off as I really had to sniff to smell it, I’m used to more fragrant shampoo’s, but after nearly a months use I’m used to the light fragrance and am beginning to enjoy it. This shampoo works well, it cleans, it’s gentle and my hair is left feeling light and looking good. Curious friends have also ‘borrowed’ a wash and I have had happy reports of clean and light hair. Not enough foam for me and I prefer more scent but yes it’s gentle, it cleans and leaves hair shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gentle care
Simple Gentle Care Shampoo have nice handle bottle which is good for me. Smells fresh and gentle, makes nice foam and is easy to raise off [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple gentle care shampoo
I’ve used this product all month for both myself and my son, hair is left smelling fresh, clean and in great condition. Well worth a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple gentle care
I have tried nearly every shampoo on the market but having tried this I have finally found one that truly suits me. Very gentle but definitely cleans your hair very well, lathers easily and rinses out the same. Leaves your hair clean fresh and build up free! Well worth a go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
AMAZING Shampoo
This is amazing shampoo I colour my hair with crazy colours and currently I have galaxy hair and when I wash my withthe simple kind to hair it doesn’t wash the colour out and turn my bath different colour this a totally converted me and I am now buying this shampoo and have recommended it to everyone even if not coloured hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple shampoo
This shampoo is brilliant! It's gentle on my scalp, so gentle that I felt confident using it on my children's hair also. It doesn't leave a greasy residue on my hair like some other shampoos do. It has a light fresh scent that's not overpowering and my hair feels light and clean afterwards. I will be recommending Simple Gentle Care Shampoo to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simply super shampoo!
The Simple Gentle Care Shampoo is the only shampoo I have been reaching for, every time I’ve washed my hair during the past three weeks! It foams well, and rinses out easily, and leaves my hair feeling clean, shiny and looking good. I’m loving that there are no chemical nasties, artificial perfumes or colourants, and it’s suitable for sensitive skins! I would recommend the Simple Gentle Care Shampoo to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]