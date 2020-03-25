Purina One Sensitive Turkey & Rice 3Kg

Pippins coat so soft. 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 6th June 2017 I brought this 2 weeks ago and after week one her coat is soft , shiny, the hair on her back is growing back. ( she pulled it out and had 2 strips either side of her spine with thin hair ) she's stopped biting it. She's playful again especially at 2 in the morning. Lol Yes bright eyes. She seem happier all over, I think the wet meat and go cat complete did not agree with her. The wet meat she misses but I'm sticking to Purina sensitive. You have to make sure your cat has plenty fresh weather. Pippin has water in kitchen and her own glass in front room. I'm happy I chose Purina One Sensitive, she is too. See pictures of her waiting for her treats which are Purina one sensitive (off course )

Thank you so much 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 3rd May 2017 My Cat Tom is only 14 months, several vets visit helped nothing, after your food purina sensitive he know how to play again!!! He was scratching him self until blinding that's why I want to recommend it for all our beloved miaow

Great for my elderly cat's sensitive stomach 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 6th November 2016 My 14 year old Siamese, Jinx, has a very sensitive stomach and constantly vomits after eating. So far, she's kept this down and really enjoys it. My 2 other Siamese youngsters have now decided they also like it!

Allergies and cats 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 24th May 2016 My cat Alfie is over 8 years old now and he have some kind of allergies. He doesn't like wet food at all, i've tried all different kinds. No luck. I was trying to give him all different dry food, unfortunately when he's pulling chucks of fur from his back and belly. Lately he ended up half naked. I started giving him just sensitive purina for some time now and he is all great and happy now. All the fur is back now and the is so much happier now. Thank you purina

My cats wouldn't eat anything else! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 24th January 2016 My two fluff balls have been eating this Purina One Turkey & Rice (Sensitive) for a good long time. I wouldn't, and now couldn't, feed them anything else. One of my cats is a large lion of a cat who will eat anything she can get her paws on - but she has a very sensitive stomache, which reacts badly to most food. Since feeding her this food there has been an amazing difference in her. Her coat is glossy and beautiful again! Her energy levels are up! And best of all, no more upset stomache issues!! My other cat is more of a eat to live cat in comparison to my other live to eat lion cat. She is very picky about what she will and won't eat! Since trying them both on the Purina Sensitive she now refuses to eat anything else. My cats love this food and the difference in them shows.

All 4 of my cats love this 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 22nd January 2016 I have fed my cat who has CH a health condition this since she was a year old, prior to that she ate kitten ONE her disability means she often falls into her litterbox but when she has sensitive it makes the whole process simple and no mess. When I began feeding this to her all my other cats would eat from her bowls and leave their food lol so I gave into their demands and fed them all with it, they are healthy shiny and content, I hope they will remain so and will use One Sensitive as long as they want it, I have found it economical and satisfying for them, it is fairly priced and there is no mess, I have tried wet food but they always seem to waste some of it, judge my cats for yourselves

All 5 of my cats love this! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 21st January 2016 I have tried my 5 cats on this Sensitive 3kg bag of dried food and they absolutely love it. They won't eat any other product now. Their coats are so glossy and everyone comments on how well they look.

Both my cats won't eat anything else 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 19th January 2016 One f my cats in particular is very food fussy so I tried this product, he has a healthy appetite daily now, he's very much more active and now my other cat won't eat anything else. They are just so healthy and happy

My cats absolutely adore these! 5 stars Review from purinaone.co.uk 18th January 2016 We have 3 cats whom all have very different appetites and can be very fussy. However, when we put these out they gobble them all up! They are by far our cats favourite biscuits and we've tried them with everything. We find they are also very good for their tummys. Would definitely recommend these!