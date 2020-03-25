By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Sensitive Turkey & Rice 3Kg

5(122)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Sensitive Turkey & Rice 3Kg
£ 12.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

  • Firm stools with 24%* less odour in 14 days thanks to natural fibres**
  • *Purina research see composition
  • Selected protein sources to help food tolerance
  • High digestibility thanks to high quality ingredients
  • Made with tasty ingredients to stimulate a cat's appetite
  • Healthy skin and shiny coat supported by Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc
  • Purina One® Sensitive is specially formulated for the health and well-being of cats with sensitive digestion and a delicate appetite.
  • Purina One® Bifensis® is a unique nutritional formula with beneficial functional bacteria scientifically proven to help support your cat's natural defences from the inside out.
  • Developed by Purina vets and nutritionists, Purina One® Bifensis® contains, along with the beneficial functional bacteria, all the key nutrients your cat needs, including Omega 6 fatty acids. Its dual defence formula works in parallel on the inside, by helping to support your cat's natural antibody production, and on the outside by maintaining healthy skin and coat.
  • Available in a wide range of tasty recipes with high quality ingredients, such as turkey as the number one ingredient, Purina One® Bifensis® helps support your cat's natural defences today and tomorrow.
  • Dual defence
  • Visible health for today and tomorrow
  • For a healthy digestion
  • Helps food tolerance
  • Highly digestible
  • No added colourants, artificial flavours or artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 3KG
Information

Ingredients

Turkey (18%), Maize, Soya Protein, Rice (14%), Dried Turkey Protein, Animal Fat, Maize Gluten Meal, Pea Protein Concentrate, Dried Chicory Root (Natural Fibres 2%), Minerals, Digest (with added heat treated Lactobacillus Delbrueckii and Fermentum Powder 0.025%), Yeast, With Antioxidants

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see coding on top of back panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Weight: 2 - 4 kg, Quantity: 35 - 65 g
  • Weight: 4 - 6 kg, Quantity: 65 - 100 g
  • Weight: 6 - 8 kg, Quantity: 100 - 130 g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.

Warnings

  • This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values Analytical constituents:
Protein:34.0 %
Fat content:14.0 %
Crude ash:7.5 %
Crude fibres:2.0 %
Omega 6 fatty acids:2.0 %
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit A:35 000
Vit D3:1 100
Vit E:460
-mg/kg:
Vit C:160
Taurine:700
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:204
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.6
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:41
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:97
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:340
Sodium selenite:0.24
Additives:-

Safety information

View more safety information

This bag is not a toy. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of reach of children and pets.

122 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Pippins coat so soft.

5 stars

I brought this 2 weeks ago and after week one her coat is soft , shiny, the hair on her back is growing back. ( she pulled it out and had 2 strips either side of her spine with thin hair ) she's stopped biting it. She's playful again especially at 2 in the morning. Lol Yes bright eyes. She seem happier all over, I think the wet meat and go cat complete did not agree with her. The wet meat she misses but I'm sticking to Purina sensitive. You have to make sure your cat has plenty fresh weather. Pippin has water in kitchen and her own glass in front room. I'm happy I chose Purina One Sensitive, she is too. See pictures of her waiting for her treats which are Purina one sensitive (off course )

Thank you so much

5 stars

My Cat Tom is only 14 months, several vets visit helped nothing, after your food purina sensitive he know how to play again!!! He was scratching him self until blinding that's why I want to recommend it for all our beloved miaow

Great for my elderly cat's sensitive stomach

5 stars

My 14 year old Siamese, Jinx, has a very sensitive stomach and constantly vomits after eating. So far, she's kept this down and really enjoys it. My 2 other Siamese youngsters have now decided they also like it!

Allergies and cats

5 stars

My cat Alfie is over 8 years old now and he have some kind of allergies. He doesn't like wet food at all, i've tried all different kinds. No luck. I was trying to give him all different dry food, unfortunately when he's pulling chucks of fur from his back and belly. Lately he ended up half naked. I started giving him just sensitive purina for some time now and he is all great and happy now. All the fur is back now and the is so much happier now. Thank you purina

My cats wouldn't eat anything else!

5 stars

My two fluff balls have been eating this Purina One Turkey & Rice (Sensitive) for a good long time. I wouldn't, and now couldn't, feed them anything else. One of my cats is a large lion of a cat who will eat anything she can get her paws on - but she has a very sensitive stomache, which reacts badly to most food. Since feeding her this food there has been an amazing difference in her. Her coat is glossy and beautiful again! Her energy levels are up! And best of all, no more upset stomache issues!! My other cat is more of a eat to live cat in comparison to my other live to eat lion cat. She is very picky about what she will and won't eat! Since trying them both on the Purina Sensitive she now refuses to eat anything else. My cats love this food and the difference in them shows.

All 4 of my cats love this

5 stars

I have fed my cat who has CH a health condition this since she was a year old, prior to that she ate kitten ONE her disability means she often falls into her litterbox but when she has sensitive it makes the whole process simple and no mess. When I began feeding this to her all my other cats would eat from her bowls and leave their food lol so I gave into their demands and fed them all with it, they are healthy shiny and content, I hope they will remain so and will use One Sensitive as long as they want it, I have found it economical and satisfying for them, it is fairly priced and there is no mess, I have tried wet food but they always seem to waste some of it, judge my cats for yourselves

All 5 of my cats love this!

5 stars

I have tried my 5 cats on this Sensitive 3kg bag of dried food and they absolutely love it. They won't eat any other product now. Their coats are so glossy and everyone comments on how well they look.

Both my cats won't eat anything else

5 stars

One f my cats in particular is very food fussy so I tried this product, he has a healthy appetite daily now, he's very much more active and now my other cat won't eat anything else. They are just so healthy and happy

My cats absolutely adore these!

5 stars

We have 3 cats whom all have very different appetites and can be very fussy. However, when we put these out they gobble them all up! They are by far our cats favourite biscuits and we've tried them with everything. We find they are also very good for their tummys. Would definitely recommend these!

My fussy cat loves this

5 stars

My cat will only eat this or the salmon variety.He us extremely fussy .Due to having an unsealed palette he can only have dry food and this is the one!

1-10 of 122 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

